Stanford v Washington State: Stream Women’s College Volleyball Live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Washington State looks to climb up the Pac-12 rankings when the Cougars host Stanford on Friday night, but it will be one of their toughest tests of the season. The Cardinal are 14-4 overall and 9-1 in conference to hold the No. 1 spot. The Cougars aren’t slouches by any means, though, as they hold the fifth spot in the Pac-12 with a 15-6 record and a 7-3 Pac-12 record. They have a chance to make a huge statement tonight with a win at home. This is the third of a four-game home stand for Washington State. The Cougars have won three sets in a row after losing to Colorado 3-1. They are coming off a convincing sweep against Arizona State in their last match.

How to Watch Stanford Cardinal at Washington State Cougars Women’s Volleyball Today:

Match Date: October 28, 2022

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Stanford Cardinal at Washington State Cougars Women’s Volleyball match on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Cougars have been phenomenal all season long at home with a 7-0 record. Washington State has won 12 games in a row at home dating back to last year. Knowing that, they will more than have a chance to pull off this upset tonight.

Stanford will be an incredibly tough out, though, as the team has won eight matches in a row. The Cardinal have knocked off four ranked opponents, including No. 2 Nebraska.

They are coming off a 3-0 win over USC. Stanford’s losses have only come against ranked opponents and the Cardinal are not about to let that streak end tonight.

This should be one of the best matchups in the sport today. Don’t miss out.

Regional restrictions may apply.