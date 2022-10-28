Stanford v Washington State: Stream Women’s College Volleyball Live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Washington State looks to climb up the Pac-12 rankings when the Cougars host Stanford on Friday night, but it will be one of their toughest tests of the season. The Cardinal are 14-4 overall and 9-1 in conference to hold the No. 1 spot. The Cougars aren’t slouches by any means, though, as they hold the fifth spot in the Pac-12 with a 15-6 record and a 7-3 Pac-12 record. They have a chance to make a huge statement tonight with a win at home. This is the third of a four-game home stand for Washington State. The Cougars have won three sets in a row after losing to Colorado 3-1. They are coming off a convincing sweep against Arizona State in their last match.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button