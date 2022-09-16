Stanford, UCLA Men’s Soccer End Pac-12 Opener in Scoreless Draw

The Bruins weathered the Cardinal’s Storm of shots to escape with a conference season-opening draw.

Well. 14 UCLA men’s soccer (3-2-1, 0-0-1 Pac-12) stopped its run of losses on Thursday night and earned a substantial result against No. 2 Stanford (4-0-2, 0-0-1 Pac-12), tying the contest 0-0. Sophomore goalkeeper Nate Crockford made a game-high four saves and helped the Bruins not concede a goal, despite the Cardinal’s 15 shots on the night.

After conceding two and three goals against Grand Canyon and Portland, respectively, UCLA buckled down and earned a clean sheet against Stanford.

