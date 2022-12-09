Stanford Quarterback Tanner McKee Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Tanner McKee came to Stanford as a 4-star recruit. Prior to attending Stanford, he went on a two-year LDS mission in Brazil.

He started his career at Stanford two years after his initial class, which featured notable names such as Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields. He was actually the 5th ranked pocket quarterback behind Lawrence, JT Daniels as pocket quarterbacks, and also behind Justin Fields.

He started a total of 21 games and appeared in 23 games while at Stanford. He threw for a total of 5,336 yards on a 63% completion percentage, 28 touchdowns to 15 interceptions, and a 131.5 passer rating. He didn’t win as much as he’d like at Stanford, but he showed enough to NFL Scouts that made him feel comfortable to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

