Stanford, Oregon set to represent Pac-12 Women’s volleyball in NCAA Regionals this week

SAN FRANCISCO – Stanford and Oregon, the top-two seeded teams from Pac-12 Women’s volleyball, are still alive in the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship and will compete in regionals this week. The No. 1-seeded Cardinal earned the opportunity to continue to host postseason matches at Staples Pavilion as the No. 4 overall national seed, while No. 3 seed Oregon (the No. 10 overall national seed) will travel to Louisville, Kentucky for its Sweet Sixteen match.

Oregon will kick off the regional semifinal round Thursday, Dec. 8 with an early 8 am PT match against second-seeded Nebraska at the KFC Yum! Center live is ESPNU. The Winner of that match will move on to battle either No. 1 seed and host Louisville or No. 4 seed Baylor on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Stanford will face fifth-seeded Houston, the lowest-seeded team remaining in the tournament, on Thursday night at 7:30 pm PT, also live on ESPNU, with a potential matchup of either No. 2 San Diego or No. 3 Kentucky Looming in the round of eight on Saturday if the Cardinal can move on.

The Cardinal and the Ducks are among six teams entering the second weekend of the tournament with winning streaks of 10 or more matches, with Stanford tied for longest with Wisconsin at 20 and Oregon’s 15-match streak the fourth-longest. The Cardinal’s streak is its longest since winning 32 straight en route to a 2018 NCAA Championship, while the Ducks’ streak is now tied for longest in program history.

This will be the Cardinal’s 19th Sweet Sixteen appearance since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1998, while Oregon is appearing in the regional semifinals for the seventh time since 1998.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Thursday, December 8

Well. 3 Oregon vs. (25-5) vs. No. 2 Nebraska (26-5) • 8 a.m. PT • Louisville, KY • ESPNU

Well. 5 Houston (30-3) at No. 1 Stanford (26-4) • 7:30 pm PT • Stanford, Calif. • ESPNU

Saturday, December 10

Oregon/Nebraska Winner vs. Baylor/Louisville Winner • 1 pm PT • Louisville, KY • ESPNU

Houston/Stanford Winner vs. San Diego/Kentucky Winner • 7 pm PT • Stanford, Calif. • ESPNU

PAC-12 IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT… Pac-12 institutions have won 17 of the 41 all-time NCAA Championships in Women’s volleyball, four more than the next closest conference (Big Ten), and four of the past 11 … Pac-12 teams have compiled a 502- 270 (.650) record in NCAA play. Toss out the 48 postseason matches between Conference teams and the league’s NCAA Tournament record against non-conference opponents stands at 447-216 (.674) … Seven different Pac-12 programs have made NCAA semifinal Appearances since 2001 and 14 of the past 21 Championship matches have included at least one Pac-12 program … A Pac-12 team has been one of the final four teams in all but five years of the NCAA Tournament (1993, 1998, 2009, 2015, 2021) and at at least one Pac-12 team has played in 27 of the 41 NCAA title matches all-time, the most of any league … Four different Pac-12 teams have claimed the NCAA titles (Stanford, UCLA, USC, Washington) … Stanford was the last team to claim a national championship, grabbing the title in back-to-back years in 2018 and 2019.

PAC-12 HONORS … In a vote of the league’s 12 head coaches, Stanford earned four of the five major Pac-12 postseason individual honors … Cardinal senior Kendall Kipp was voted Pac-12 Player of the Year … Kami Miner became the third Cardinal to be voted Pac-12 Setter of the Year a season after being named the 2021 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year … Stanford junior Elena Oglivie was the pick as the Pac-12 Libero of the Year joining three-time honoree Morgan Hentz as the only other Cardinal to earn the award since its Inception in 2011. … Oregon’s Mimi Colyer was recognized as Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, just the second such Honor for Oregon, after setting a new record with eight Freshman of the Week honors in 2022 … Stanford head Coach Kevin Hambly claimed his second (2018) Pac-12 Coaches of the Year Honor after leading the Cardinal to its fourth title under his direction … In addition to the major awards, the Conference announced the 18-member All-Pac-12 team .. . In addition to Kipp, Miner, Oglivie and Colyer also earning spots on the All-Conference team were Washington State’s Magda Jehlarová and Washington’s Ella May Powellwho became the 23rd and 24th players in Pac-12 history to earn the Honor four times … Stanford’s Caitie BairdWashington’s Claire HoffmanOregon’s Brooke Nuneviller and Hannah PukisOregon and Washington State’s Pia Timmer are three-time honorees while Kipp, UCLA’s Anna DodsonUtah’s Madelyn Robinson and Washington’s Marin Grote have each picked up the Honor twice … Miner, Colyer and Oglivie joined Stanford’s Elijah Rubin and USC’s Skylar Fields and Mia Tuaniga as first-time selections … Colyer and Rubin were also named to the seven-member 2022 All-Freshman team along with Utah’s KJ BurgessUCLA’s Grayce OlsonOregon State’s Kinley Swan and USC’s Gala Trubint and Jordan Wilson.

OPEN ALL-REGION HONORS … A total of 23 Pac-12 Women’s volleyball student-athletes were recognized on Tuesday when the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced its 2022 Division I All-Region Awards … Stanford’s Kendall Kipp earned the Pacific North Region’s Player of the Year honor; Oregon’s Mimi Colyer was tabbed the Pacific North Region Freshman of the Year, joining teammate and fellow all-region honoree Brooke Nuneviller (2018) as the only two Ducks to earn the award; Stanford’s Kevin Hambly was selected as the Pacific North Region Coach of the Year for the second time overall and first since 2018 … In all, 12 were named to the Pacific North All-Region Team and four collected Honorable mention honors … In the Pacific South Region, Utah’s KJ Burgess was selected as the Pacific South Region Freshman of the Year, becoming the third Ute to earn the Honor and first since 2006 … Four garnered Pacific South All-Region honors and three, including Burgess, earned Honorable mention honors … Stanford and Oregon led the Pac -12 with five players apiece selected to AVCA All-Region Teams.

OPEN POLL … With the final regular-season rankings released on Nov. 28, no. 5 Stanford leads four Pac-12 teams in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Coaches Top 25 and is followed by No. 9 Oregon, No. 24 Washington and No. 25 Washington State … Both USC and Colorado received votes for the fourth straight week.

STANFORD WINS FIRST PAC-12 TITLE SINCE 2019 … After being picked to finish second in the preseason coaches poll, the Cardinal surged to the top of the standings for the first time since 2019 behind an 18-match winning streak to end the regular season … It’s the fourth title in six seasons under head Coach Kevin Hambly.

STANFORD IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT … Stanford is making its 41st all-time NCAA tournament appearance and fifth in six seasons under head Coach Kevin Hambly … The nine-time national Champions are looking for their first title since winning back-to-back in 2018 and 2019 and seeking its 24th Final Four trip and 18th appearance in the national title match.

OREGON IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT … Oregon set a program record with 17 conference wins and finished as the league runner-up for the second time in the last three seasons … Ended the regular season on a 13-match winning streak Andis competing in the tournament for the 19th time in program history , the 12th time in the past 13 seasons and the fifth time under head Coach Matt Ulmer … The Ducks are 22-18 all-time in the postseason and 7-4 under Ulmer, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2018.

NOTABLES … Pac-12 players have won two of the 12 Gamechanger/AVCA National Player of the Week Awards this season (Skylar Fields – Oct. 11; Kami Miner – Oct. 25) … The Pac-12 has had 10 or more first, second and third-team All-America selections in 13 of the last 17 seasons … Twelve former Pac-12 players have earned first, second or third-team All-America honors four times, while 27 players have earned All-America honors three times … Since 1990, Pac-12 players garnered AVCA Player of the Year honors 15 times, including the seven of the last 12 – California’s Carli Lloyd (2010), USC’s Alex Jupiter (2011), Oregon’s Alaina Bergsma (2012), Washington’s Krista Vansant (2013), USC’s Samantha Bricio (2015) and Stanford’s Kathryn Plummer (2017 and 2018) … The Honda Sports Award for volleyball has been bestowed upon a Pac-12 athlete 21 times in its 46 years of existence, including most recently Stanford’s Jenna Gray in 2019.

