Stanford included in ESPN’s bad beats after late field goal against Cal

We all know there are many sayings about the game not being really over until a certain thing whether it’s when a fat lady has sung, the final whistle has sounded, or the clock has officially hit 0:00.

Stanford head Coach David Shaw is evidently a big proponent of that mindset, as Stanford has actually scored meaningless touchdowns multiple times throughout the season with the game out of reach. The Cardinal did just that again this past weekend in their heartbreaking loss to Cal in the Big Game.

