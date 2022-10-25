Stanford Football Offered ‘Free Trial’ Tickets To BYU Game

PROVO, Utah – Stanford football has never been known for its gameday atmosphere. However, recent pregame photos of the Cardinal home game against the Arizona State Sun Devils showed that the crowds on the Farm are getting worse.

So to boost ticket sales, Stanford offered fans a “free trial” to the last two home games, which includes a November 26 game against BYU.

Stanford offered a “free trial” on tickets to their final two home games in 2022. Which includes the Matchup against #BYU is November 26. The promotion has since been taken down. https://t.co/TE6eiLC25z#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/WpZ1gtJ24E — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 25, 2022

Stanford football offered a “free trial” on tickets

Stanford was calling this promotion “The Give and Get Program.” It offered existing Stanford season ticket holders the chance to extend an opportunity for their friends to get free tickets to the final two Cardinal home games (Washington State and BYU). The promotion also includes free parking and an 8-10% discount on Stanford season tickets for the 2023 season.

Along with the offer of free tickets to the final two home games, the promotion also stated, “No charge if you choose not to renew next year. It’s a free trial.” Giving people a chance to get free tickets to the final two home games without any cost.

Before you get too excited, BYU fans, the promotion has been taken down from Stanford’s Athletic Website website.

It’s unclear if it was due to selling out on the allotted tickets for the promotion or due to the instant criticisms the college football world gave to the concept of a “free trial” to get people through the turnstiles.

The BYU/Stanford square off is November 26

To Stanford’s credit, they are currently on a two-game winning streak. They’ve notched wins over Rival Notre Dame and Pac-12 foe Arizona State. Meanwhile, BYU is on a three-game losing streak.

BYU and Stanford haven’t met on the football field since 2004. Stanford leads the all-time series 2-0 over BYU. Kickoff time and TV info for the game are still to be determined.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 pm) on KSL Newsradio. Follow him on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

Follow @Mitch_Harper