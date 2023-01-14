Stanford Deals UCLA Women’s Basketball 3rd Loss, Avoids Upset

For the second time this season, a top-two team outlasted the Bruins down the stretch.

Well. 8 UCLA Women’s basketball (14-3, 3-2 Pac-12) fell to No. 2 Stanford (17-1, 5-0) by a score of 72-59 on Friday night, making it two losses in three games for the Bruins. The result came just over a month after UCLA came up short of an upset against No. 1 South Carolina in Columbia, and this contest had a similar progression, only at Pauley Pavilion.

