Stanford at Washington State: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Stanford at Washington State: Free Live Stream College Basketball

Washington State hosts Stanford on Saturday in Pac-12 action. The Cougars will be going for their third straight win as they look to stay hot. They pulled off a huge upset last Saturday when they went to No. 5 Arizona and beat the Wildcats 74-61. They followed that up with an easy 66-51 win over Cal on Wednesday and have moved within a game of .500 in the Pac-12 at 3-4. Before their recent two-game winning streak, they had lost eight of 11 and started just 1-4 in conference play. The win against the Wildcats was a shocker and they are hoping that will kick start their season.

