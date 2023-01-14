Stanford at Washington State: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Washington State hosts Stanford on Saturday in Pac-12 action. The Cougars will be going for their third straight win as they look to stay hot. They pulled off a huge upset last Saturday when they went to No. 5 Arizona and beat the Wildcats 74-61. They followed that up with an easy 66-51 win over Cal on Wednesday and have moved within a game of .500 in the Pac-12 at 3-4. Before their recent two-game winning streak, they had lost eight of 11 and started just 1-4 in conference play. The win against the Wildcats was a shocker and they are hoping that will kick start their season.

How to Watch Stanford at Washington State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

The Cardinal, though, will be looking to put a damper on their streak and get a huge road win on Saturday.

The Cardinal come into Saturday on a four-game losing streak and winless in the Pac-12. They have dropped their first six in conference play and are coming off an 86-69 loss to Washington on Thursday.

Saturday, they will look to snap out of their funk and pick up an upset win over the Cougars at home.

