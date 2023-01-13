Stanford at Washington: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Stanford will head on the road again for its second straight conference road game to take on Pac-12 opponent Washington. The Cardinal are just 5-10 overall this season and a winless 0-5 against conference opponents. They are just 1-4 in the team’s last five games with losses on the road against Texas and California and at home against Colorado and Utah. Their only win in that stretch came against Loyola-Chicago 75-62. The most recent loss against California saw Stanford let up 92 points, the most in that stretch. Four players finished that game in double figures, including guard Michael Jones who dropped 14 points to go with three rebounds and three assists.

How to Watch Stanford at Washington in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2023

Game Time: 11 pm ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Huskies haven’t had a better season than Stanford. They are positive at 9-8 on the season but they are just 1-5 in Pac-12 play as well. After going 9-3 to start the season, they have since lost five games in a row, including No. 21 Auburn, No. 7 UCLA, and No. 9 Arizona.

Keion Brooks, Jr., leads the team in the frontcourt. He is averaging 16.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, which are both team highs. He also contributes 1.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.

