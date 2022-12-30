Stanford and Cal have lifeless basketball programs; coaches in trouble

It’s getting late very early in the San Francisco Bay Area. Stanford and Cal basketball are facing the very real possibility that they might have to fire their head coaches.

We can talk about how the Pandemic hurts recruiting and the transfer portal. We can talk about how Cal has limited resources and will need UCLA to pay some money to Berkeley when the Bruins leave for the Big Ten. New media rights dollars will help cover the costs for the Bruins, so that Cal has more cash on hand to keep the lights on. We can talk about so many other things which limit Stanford and Cal basketball right now. Yet, none of this can be viewed as remotely tolerable.

One would have to think that in Palo Alto and Berkeley, changes are about to come. Two programs can’t be this dead, this adrift, this lifeless, this flat.

Stanford — which led by four points with 3:45 left — didn’t make another field goal in the remainder of regulation time and lost to Colorado to fall to 5-8 for the season, 0-3 in Pac-12 play.

Cal scored just 43 points and lost by 15 to Utah. Cal and Stanford are the only two Pac-12 teams to be 0-3 through three conference games. Cal has won only one game this season.

It’s not as though Jerod Haase of Stanford and Mark Fox of Cal are new coaches, either. Haase has been at Stanford since 2016. Fox has been at Berkeley since 2019.

Even with limitations existing at both schools, it’s hard to see how either Coach will be around for the 2023-2024 college basketball season.

WEEKEND PAC-12 MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31

  • Arizona at Arizona State, 2 pm Eastern, 11 am Pacific on Fox
  • Utah at Stanford, 4 pm ET, 1 pm PT, on the Pac-12 Network
  • Colorado at Cal, 6 ET, 3 PT, is on the Pac-12 Network
  • Oregon State at Oregon, 8 ET, 5 PT, is on the Pac-12 Network

WEEKEND PAC-12 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31

  • Arizona State at Stanford, 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT
  • Arizona at Cal, 10 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. PT, on Pac-12 Network

WEEKEND PAC-12 MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 1

  • USC at Washington State, 3 pm ET, noon PT, on Pac-12 Network
  • UCLA at Washington, 7 pm ET, 4 pm PT, on the Pac-12 Network

WEEKEND PAC-12 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 1

  • UCLA at Oregon State, 3 pm ET and noon PT
  • Utah at Washington, 3 ET and noon PT
  • USC at Oregon, 5 pm ET and 2 pm PT, on the Pac-12 Network
  • Colorado at Washington State, 7 pm ET and 4 pm PT

NEW YEAR’S BOWL GAMES: MONDAY, JANUARY 2

  • Cotton Bowl: USC vs Tulane at 1 pm ET, 10 am PT, on ESPN
  • Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Penn State at 5 pm ET, 2 pm PT, on ESPN

.

