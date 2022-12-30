Stanford and Cal have lifeless basketball programs; coaches in trouble
It’s getting late very early in the San Francisco Bay Area. Stanford and Cal basketball are facing the very real possibility that they might have to fire their head coaches.
We can talk about how the Pandemic hurts recruiting and the transfer portal. We can talk about how Cal has limited resources and will need UCLA to pay some money to Berkeley when the Bruins leave for the Big Ten. New media rights dollars will help cover the costs for the Bruins, so that Cal has more cash on hand to keep the lights on. We can talk about so many other things which limit Stanford and Cal basketball right now. Yet, none of this can be viewed as remotely tolerable.
One would have to think that in Palo Alto and Berkeley, changes are about to come. Two programs can’t be this dead, this adrift, this lifeless, this flat.
Stanford — which led by four points with 3:45 left — didn’t make another field goal in the remainder of regulation time and lost to Colorado to fall to 5-8 for the season, 0-3 in Pac-12 play.
Cal scored just 43 points and lost by 15 to Utah. Cal and Stanford are the only two Pac-12 teams to be 0-3 through three conference games. Cal has won only one game this season.
It’s not as though Jerod Haase of Stanford and Mark Fox of Cal are new coaches, either. Haase has been at Stanford since 2016. Fox has been at Berkeley since 2019.
Even with limitations existing at both schools, it’s hard to see how either Coach will be around for the 2023-2024 college basketball season.
Let’s look at other notes around the Pac-12 in both basketball and football:
JACK PLUMMER TRANSFERS FROM CAL TO LOUISVILLE
Jack Plummer will be reuniting with Jeff Brohm at Louisville. Plummer spent the first four years of his career at Purdue before starting all 12 games at Cal this season. https://t.co/PAXOVHysjf
— Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) December 28, 2022
WASHINGTON JOINS USC WITH 11 WINS IN 2022 FOOTBALL SEASON, ALSO 7-WIN IMPROVEMENT
In his first year at Washington, Kalen DeBoer takes the Huskies from 4-8 to 11-2. 5th 11 win season in Washington history.
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 30, 2022
NEW DUCK
The Ducks got a commitment from WR Tez Johnson, the adopted brother of Bo Nix who led Troy in receiving with 863 yards and 4 TD in 2022. https://t.co/zEuaz0IL3I
— Ducks Wire (@Ducks_Wire) December 30, 2022
A NON-JACKSON STATE TRANSFER TO COLORADO
Fresno State transfer DT Leonard Payne Jr. becomes yet another valuable addition to Colorado’s revamped defensive front https://t.co/rM9eIaWwoM
— ColoradoBuffaloesWire (@BuffaloesWire) December 30, 2022
CAM RISING’S 2023 DECISION FOR UTAH
NEW: As Rose Bowl week began Yesterday at Disneyland, there was a realization that, if certain NFL Draft decisions go Utah’s way, maybe we’re doing this for a third time next year.
Yes, this is a CFP semifinal next year.
On Rising and the crew. https://t.co/Cf3qilvhwy
— Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) December 29, 2022
USC – WASHINGTON HOOPS
USC needs to beat Washington Tomorrow to continue adding wins to its tourney resume. The Trojans have a tendency of playing down to their competition. The lack of shooting outside of Boogie Ellis has plagued USC this season. Ellis is the only player shooting above 33% from deep.
— Sean Paul (@SeanPaulCBB) December 30, 2022
PAC-12 IS 3-1 IN BOWLS WITH 3 GAMES LEFT
Washington won the Alamo Bowl. Michael Penix broke the single-season passing record for the program. The #Pac12 is 3-1 in bowls with USC, UCLA and Utah to come. https://t.co/NqYmoM5rHT
— USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) December 30, 2022
PAC-12 FOOTBALL WITH FIVE 10-WIN TEAMS AND A CHANCE FOR SIX
June 2022: “tHe Pac-12 is tHe WoRST cOnFeReNcE iN coLLeGe FoOtBaLl”
December 2022:
Oregon 10 wins
Oregon St. 10 wins
Utah 10 wins
Washington 11 wins
USC 10 wins
If UCLA can get the job done that’s six 10-win teams. Holy shit. What a year for the Best Coast. #GoBeavs
— Kyle Van Cleave (@kylevc) December 30, 2022
PAC-12 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL IS THRIVING
🏀TRIVIA THURSDAY🤔
The @pac12 WBB teams finished their non-conference slate with a record of 115-20 (.852%) best in the country. The Pac-12 owns the 3 best non-con records over the last 10 years. For 2 tickets to our 6 pm Friday night game vs UCLA, name those other 2 seasons 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9uVJtdySQm
— Kelly Graves (@GoDucksKG) December 30, 2022
MORE PAC-12 WOMEN’S HOOPS NOTES
USC AND OTHER RECRUITING ITEMS OF INTEREST
– USC responds to NLRB lawsuit against University, Pac-12, and NCAA
– Steve Sarkisian reflects on changes he’s made since Washington tenure
– 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor sets official visit to Oregonhttps://t.co/XCOnahwhZ1
— SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) December 29, 2022
WEEKEND PAC-12 MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31
- Arizona at Arizona State, 2 pm Eastern, 11 am Pacific on Fox
- Utah at Stanford, 4 pm ET, 1 pm PT, on the Pac-12 Network
- Colorado at Cal, 6 ET, 3 PT, is on the Pac-12 Network
- Oregon State at Oregon, 8 ET, 5 PT, is on the Pac-12 Network
WEEKEND PAC-12 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31
- Arizona State at Stanford, 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT
- Arizona at Cal, 10 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. PT, on Pac-12 Network
WEEKEND PAC-12 MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 1
- USC at Washington State, 3 pm ET, noon PT, on Pac-12 Network
- UCLA at Washington, 7 pm ET, 4 pm PT, on the Pac-12 Network
WEEKEND PAC-12 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 1
- UCLA at Oregon State, 3 pm ET and noon PT
- Utah at Washington, 3 ET and noon PT
- USC at Oregon, 5 pm ET and 2 pm PT, on the Pac-12 Network
- Colorado at Washington State, 7 pm ET and 4 pm PT
NEW YEAR’S BOWL GAMES: MONDAY, JANUARY 2
- Cotton Bowl: USC vs Tulane at 1 pm ET, 10 am PT, on ESPN
- Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Penn State at 5 pm ET, 2 pm PT, on ESPN
