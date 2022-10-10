Stand bags, cart bags, travel bags and more
If you’re going to play golf, you need something to carry your equipment.
Golf bags are an essential part of the game. Just like every other piece of equipment, a golf bag is an investment. Whether you’re new to the game or are wanting to give your Wallet a bit of a break, Golfweek has you covered.
We’ve scoured our favorite sites to find you the best golf bags available at an affordable price. Just because you’re on a budget, doesn’t mean you can’t ball out on the golf course. After all, golf bags are an extension of your personality.
We found a wide array of stand bags, a couple of cart bags and even a travel bag just in case you have a golf trip coming up soon.
Stand bags are the most versatile as they are great for walking, riding and even push carts. A cart bag is better suited for players who strictly use a golf cart or push cart as they are much heavier and bulkier than stand bags.
If you’re in the market for more than just a golf bag, check out our other affordable options below.
Price: $179.99 (Down from $249.99, save 28%)
Why we like it: A 4-way divider keeps your Clubs organized up top. The bottom half of the bag offers plenty of storage options while coming in under 5 pounds, perfect for walking rounds.
Hyperlite Zero Stand Bag – $179.99
Price: $179.99
Why we like it: This Cleveland Golf bag has a Tour-esque look. The all-black design lets everyone know that you mean business.
CG Stand Bag – $179.99
Price: $169.99
Why we like it: An ultra-lightweight bag, this Datrek stand bag is great for walkers. It also comes in four colorways.
S-275 Stand Bag – $169.99
Price: $169.95
Why we like it: With a sleek design, this Mizuno bag is easy on the eyes. If you’re not one to carry a ton of gear when you play, this is for you.
D2 Carry Bag- $169.95
Price: $160 (Down from $180, save 11%)
Why we like it: Who doesn’t like the Swoosh? This Nike bag is great for those who love their sneakers as much as they love smoking a 5-iron.
Sport Lite Stand Bag – $160
Price: $179.99
Why we like it: We love a good camo pattern. This stand bag by Subtle Patriot is subtly loud. An all-white design with splashes of red/grey/blue camo accents makes this bag pop.
Hero Stand Bag – $179.99
Price: $139.99
Why we like it: Coming in at 5.1 pounds, the Feather Carry Bag is almost as light as a feather. Pockets Galore and plenty of space to store jackets and other items, you may even want to play 36 in a day.
Feather Carry Bag – $139.99
Price: $149.99
Why we like it: Four-way full-length dividers will have your clubs organized and keep your grips from getting too beat up. One of the lightest bags on our list, this one comes in at just 3.5 pounds.
XPRESS 3.5 Stand Bag – $149.99
Price: $149.99 (Down from $199.99, save 25%)
Why we like it: Durable and full of storage opportunities, this Callaway cart bag is a must if you ride or use a push cart. And at 25% off, it’s a steal.
Carolina Cart Bag – $149.99
Price: $179.99
Why we like it: Coming in at 6.8 pounds, this cart bag works great for players that use push carts. Maximizing storage while keeping weight low, the GC Cart Bag is a must-have for walkers.
GC Cart Bag – $179.99
Price: $179.99
Why we like it: You gotta protect your Clubs when you’re on the road. This travel golf bag will do just that when you’re en route to a bucket list golf course.
Medallion 6.0 Travel Golf Bag – $179.99
