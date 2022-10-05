Stampede Blue’s Week 5 NFL Game Picks

Yet another slow start for the Colts, who after a loss to the Rival Titans are now at 1-2-1, heading into a very tough Thursday night matchup against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium. The Colts are currently + 3.5 point underdogs, with the Moneyline at + 150. The OU for points at 42 seems a tad generous considering how bad both offenses have been struggling so far this season. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

As for the Stampede Blue rankings, Luke Schultheis had himself yet another solid week, posting a 10-6 record and taking the season lead with a 3 game difference. Yours truly is steady in second place, and after Brett Mock and Destin Adams there is a noticeable dropoff, but the season is still young and there is plenty of football left to be played!

Now to the Weekly challenges, you guys went 1-2 last week, getting right the Chiefs – Bucs winner, but unfortunately for you I went 2-1 as I also got the leading rusher for the week right. As of now, I have a 6-3 record while you all are 4-5… so far I am safe from the 2,000 word article on punters.

My Picks for this week are Well – > 2.5 – Yes. See you all next week!