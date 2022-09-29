Stampede Blue’s Week 4 NFL Game Picks

After what seems like the usual out of nowhere win for the Colts against a team they are expected to lose to, Indy is now 1-1-1, perfectly balanced, heading into a Divisional Matchup against the Titans. We have an exciting slate of matchups this week, kicking things off with the red-hot Dolphins going to Cincinnati against the slumping Bengals. The Bengals are currently 4 point favorites, with the Moneyline at – 195 for Cincy and + 165 for Miami. This promises to be a high-scoring matchup with the O/U at 47 right now. The Colts are currently the Favorites (- 165) and favored by 3 points. For updated lines, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

As for the Stampede Blue rankings, Luke Schultheis took the lead by a slim margin, and there is some variance between the staff member’s records right now.

Now to the Weekly challenges, you guys went 1-2 last week, as you nailed the Jags leading the division after Week 3, but you missed on the Colts upsetting the Chiefs and the Browns beating the Steelers, so I am 4-2 while you are 3-3. (Remember, a 2,000 word article on punters is at stake right here.)

My Picks for this week are Colts-Barkley-Chiefs.