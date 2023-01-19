Stamkos becomes 3rd active member of 500-goal club

Steven Stamkos is the newest member of the 500-goal club.

The Tampa Bay Lightning Captain reached the milestone by redirecting Alex Killorn’s feed against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

Goal #500 was one for the ages! 🤌🥳 Bally Sports+ is a new option for watching Lightning games. Learn more here ➡️ https://t.co/9LNJg2DXV8@TBLightning | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/TUXIVFF7bn — Bally Sports Sun: Lightning (@BallyLightning) January 19, 2023

Stamkos joins Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby as the only active members of the 500-goal club. He’s the 47th player in NHL history to accomplish the feat and the only player to do so entirely in a Lightning uniform.

He wasn’t done against the Canucks, either, as Stamkos added his 20th goal of the season and 501st of his career just under 10 minutes later in the first period. He then potted an empty-netter to cap off a hat trick with under two minutes remaining.

It’s been a season full of milestones for Stamkos, who reached 1,000 points earlier in the campaign. With 965 career games played, he’ll also reach the 1,000-game mark by the end of the season if he stays healthy.

The Lightning drafted Stamkos first overall in 2008. He’s won both the Stanley Cup and the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy twice in his 15 years with the Bolts.