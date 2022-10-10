Stamford Arts & Culture Grant, here’s how to apply

The Stamford Arts and Culture Commission, formerly known as CAPP, is now accepting grant applications for special art projects in Stamford, carrying on a 20-year tradition.

Mayor Caroline Simmons has said she is committed to increasing the participation and accessibility of the arts throughout Stamford. This year, the city has committed $191,500 in grant funding for projects by nonprofit organizations and artists based in Stamford.

“Stamford’s biggest strength and asset is our wonderful diversity,” Simmons said. “The Arts and Culture Commission helps celebrate these cultures by recognizing the different organizations that represent and showcase our diversity. I applaud the work of our Director of Economic Development Loren Nadres, Chair of Arts and Culture Commission Lynne Colatrella, the members of the Arts and Culture Commission, and Program Manager Aaron Miller for their work promoting arts and culture in Stamford.”

Last year, the city awarded Grants to 20 organizations ranging from $2,000 to $7,500 to put on events and projects that bolster the arts in Stamford. The Awards went to Avon Theater Film Center, Ballet School of Stamford, Ben Quensel and The Stamford Partnership, Connecticut Ballet, Ecuadorian Civic Community of Fairfield County, Latino Foundation of Stamford, En Vivo con Maricarmen and Ferguson Library, Highland Green Foundation, Josh and Tyler Stephens Memorial Fund, Editorial Letrami, Loft Artists Association, Lumina String Quartet, Stage Partners and Stamford Museum and Nature Center, Stamford Art Association, Stamford Pride, Tallar de Marinera and Ferguson Library, The Cultured Pearl Foundation, The Jewish Historical Society of Fairfield County, The RiseUP Group and Treetops.

“The Mayor and the Economic Development department are committed to continuing investing in the arts and culture environment in Stamford,” said Nadres. “All the city’s cultural organizations play a vital role in maintaining Stamford’s lively cultural atmosphere.”

Lynne Colatrella added, “As chair of the Arts and Culture Commission we are thrilled to announce this year’s grant applications. We are looking forward to awarding the money to our culturally diverse community and to keep arts in the Forefront as one of the true rewards in our community.”

To apply and for more information on Eligibility requirements, visit: https://www.stamfordct.gov/sacgrant. Applications are due before 11:59 pm Nov. 11.

Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media

Stamford Land Conservation Trust celebrates 50 years

The Stamford Land Conservation Trust is hosting a family-friendly event from 4 to 7 pm Wednesday to celebrate its 50th anniversary at the Stamford Museum & Nature Center, 151 Scofieldtown Road.

Special guests include members of the Land Conservation Trust board and a mushroom foraging expert; on hand will also be experts on Stamford’s pollinator pathway. Light appetizers and kid-friendly drinks will be served.

Ample parking is available. RSVP via email at [email protected] or at the organization’s website, www.stamfordland.org.





The Stamford Land Conservation Trust is dedicated to the preservation and protection of open space in Stamford, both for the benefit of the citizens of the city and the Sustainability of the environment.

Person to Person seeks more volunteers

The nonprofit organization Person to Person, which serves Darien, Norwalk and Stamford, says it has volunteer opportunities available for residents who want to help others.

The organization’s mobile food pantry, which has a new look with the organization’s logo, has expanded to Norwalk and is seeking help.

The team could also use more help at all of the organization’s sites, at: 1864 Post Road in Darien; 76 S. Main St. in Norwalk; and 425 Fairfield Ave. in Stamford.

Questions can be emailed to [email protected], or visit https://p2phelps.org/volunteer for more information.