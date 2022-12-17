Stajcic pleased to see ‘big improvement’ in Filipinas during 9-goal Rout of Papua New Guinea

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Women’s national football team head Coach Alen Stajcic was impressed with his players’ performance in their last match of the year as they demolished Papua New Guinea in their international friendly, 9-0, in Sydney last Thursday.

In their 30th international match for the year, the Filipinas showed dominance on both ends of the pitch against the higher-ranked Lakatois.

Although getting convincing wins in both Friendlies against Papua New Guinea, Stajcic commended his team for their all-around game the second time around.

“It was a much better performance from the other night.” said Stajcic.

“It’s probably the first time this year that we controlled the game from start to finish and really something that we’ve spoken about. It was pleasing to see it happen within the game.” they added.

Although the two ranked two places lower than the Lakatois in the FIFA rankings, the Aussie mentor said that he wasn’t as concerned with the final score, rather, he wanted to see his players just up the ante of their game overall.

As evidenced by their 9-goal outing, which was led by a hat trick from Quinley Quezada, Stajcic saw tremendous work from the World Cup bound team.

“I’m not really worried about the scoreline, but I’m really worried about the way we play and I thought [Thursday] was a big improvement, not only from last week, [but] is our ability to control the ball and control the game.” he said.

The Filipinas wrapped up their Sydney camp not long after the win on Thursday as they ended a busy 2022 where the team posted historic finish after historic finish in various tournaments.

Highlights of the year included qualifying for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, a Bronze medal finish in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, and winning the AFF Women’s Championship Hosted in Manila.