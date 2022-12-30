STAINED GLASS WORKSHOP SCHEDULED AT NIGRA ARTS CENTER | The Scene
GLOVERSVILLE — Learn how to turn glass into a piece of art at a Stained Glass Workshop with Doug Hallberg on January 21, 2023 from 10:00AM-3:00PM at the Paul Nigra Center for Creative Arts. All supplies for projects are included and attendees will create 2-3 projects. No experience required. Class size is limited and attendees must be 16+. The fee is $125 per student with a 20% discount for Nigra Arts Center members. Workshop will be held at the Nigra Arts Center, 2736 State Highway 30, Gloversville, NY.
Guest instructor Doug Hallberg is a NYS Retired public school art Educator with an MFA from Rochester Institute of Technology. In 2012, he was awarded a New York State Enterprise grant to open Carriage House Art Studio in Oneonta, NY to provide a variety of community classes for people of all ages and abilities. His areas of expertise include Stained Glass, Ceramics, Sculpture, and Drawing. His Awards include the Cooperstown Art Association Essential Art Grand Prize, Florence Peasley Prize, and others.
