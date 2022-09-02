Stahl’s Late Goal Lifts Terps To 1-1 Tie Against No. 17 Hoyas

COLLEGE PARK, MD — Maryland tied the No. 17 Georgetown Hoyas 1-1 in the home opener on Thursday night at Ludwig Field thanks to a late goal by Alina Stahl .

Madeline Smith starred in goal, recording seven saves in the first period, good for a career-high. She finished the game with nine clay.

The Terps are now 0-0-4 on the season, finishing each game in 1-1 ties.

Breaking Down The Action

Mikayla Dayes recorded the first shot of the game in the 13th minute, forcing Georgetown goalkeeper Cara Martin to make a save.

The Hoyas countered with a trio of shots shortly after, but the Terps blocked two and Smith made a nice save on the other.

Smith made six more impressive saves in the remainder of the first period, bringing her to a career-high seven saves by the 41st minute.

In the 58th minute, Henley Tippins tapped the ball past Smith after a corner kick, giving the Hoyas a 1-0 lead. Maya Fernandez-Powell made the assist on the play.

The Hoyas threatened again off a penalty corner four minutes later, but Smith made a diving save.

Stahl scored in the 83rd minute, sneaking behind the Hoya defense to poke the ball in off a beautiful pass from Dayes.

Stellar Stahl

Stahl has played a hand in all four Terp goals of the season, scoring a pair and assisting on the other two.

Nothing Past Smith

Smith was dominant, especially in the first period, thwarting several Hoya corner kick attempts.

Smith’s previous career-high came against Rutgers last season on Oct. 14, 2021 when she made six saves.

Smith’s nine saves were the most for a Terp since Liz Brucia recorded 10 in the 2021 season finale against Michigan on Oct. 24, 2021.

Up Next