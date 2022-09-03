Stahl’s Late Goal Lifts Terps To 1-1 Tie Against No. 17 Hoyas

Next Game: George Mason 9/4/2022 | 1:00 PM Sept. 04 (Sun) / 1:00 PM George Mason

COLLEGE PARK, MD — Maryland tied the No. 17 Georgetown Hoyas 1-1 thanks to a late goal by Alina Stahl in the home opener on Thursday night at Ludwig Field in front of over 1,100 fans.

Madeline Smith starred in goal, recording seven saves in the first period, good for a career-high. She finished the game with nine clay.

The Terps are now 0-0-4 on the season, finishing each game in 1-1 ties.

Coach Meghan Ryan Nemzer ‘s Take

“I’m very, very happy that we showed that fight. We talk about the process, we talk about winning your individual Battles so that the team can be successful, and I thought they did that. For me, I’m happy that we got that tie. To tie a Talented Georgetown team, I think that should give us a lot of confidence as the season goes on.”

Player’s Perspective

“Our team motto this year is fight and I think that’s what we did all night,” Stahl said. “No matter what, even if it felt like they were coming at us, they had lots of set pieces and everything, we still were just keeping our head, keeping our gameplan and making sure we were doing what we had to do.”

Breaking Down The Action

Mikayla Dayes recorded the first shot of the game in the 13th minute, forcing Georgetown goalkeeper Cara Martin to make a save.

The Hoyas countered with a trio of shots shortly after, but the Terps blocked two and Smith made a nice save on the other.

Smith made six more impressive saves in the remainder of the first half, bringing her to a career-high seven saves by the 41st minute.

In the 58th minute, Henley Tippins tapped the ball past Smith after a corner kick, giving the Hoyas a 1-0 lead. Maya Fernandez-Powell made the assist on the play.

The Hoyas threatened again off a penalty corner four minutes later, but Smith made a diving save.

Stahl scored in the 83rd minute, sneaking behind the Hoya defense to poke the ball in off a beautiful pass from Dayes.

Stellar Stahl

Stahl has played a hand in all four Terp goals of the season, scoring a pair and assisting on the other two.

“Alina’s a goal scorer,” Nemzer said. “And big-time players love big-time moments and she’s a big-time player for us.”

Nothing Past Smith

Smith was dominant, especially in the first half, thwarting several Hoya corner kick attempts.

Smith’s previous career-high came against Rutgers last season on Oct. 14, 2021 when she made six saves.

Smith’s nine saves were the most for a Terp since Liz Brucia recorded 10 in the 2021 season finale against Michigan on Oct. 24, 2021.

“We talk about making the saves you’re supposed to make and make one unbelievable save,” Nemzer said. “She did more than that tonight. She definitely was confident, but she did a lot of work over the summer. I’m happy for her to have this moment.”

