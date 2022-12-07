“Stagnant” Terps take first loss, 64-59, at Wisconsin

Maryland men’s basketball struggled offensively Tuesday night, falling to Wisconsin, 64-59, in its first loss of the season.

The Terps shot 38.2% from the field, including a 2-17 stretch late in the second half, while Wisconsin shot 42.6% and had a whopping 27 attempts from the free throw line, compared to just 12 for the Terps. Jahmir Young led all scorers with 17 points, including 13 in the second half while Julian Reese finished with 10 points and Donna Scott was one point off of a double-double as the Terps’ leader with 10 rebounds. Wisconsin used its grinding defensive style to stymie the Terps all night.

“I think you just have to give [Wisconsin] credit,” head coach Kevin Willard said. “We talked a lot about it the last couple of days about their physicality on defense, especially at home. Like, everybody gets away with Murder at home. But I thought we had opportunities, you know, we just didn’t take it.”

Maryland struggled early on both ends of the floor, highlighted by missed shots on the Offensive end. A 3-11 start from the field included missing the first five three-point attempts of the game, until Scott drained a shot from the wing out of a timeout with 13:03 to play in the first half.

“I felt like we did a good job of preparing,” Young said. “Coach told us they were going to be physical. Of course, I wouldn’t have known until I got out there and played, but it was definitely a challenge. Definitely had to feel my way into that early on. I felt like we had a couple of defensive lapses early to help them get it going and we were so stagnant on the Offensive end.”

The Terps started to turn the tide as the half wore on, but really picked up steam after the under-eight timeout. A layup by Young cut the Wisconsin lead back to 10 points and ignited a 16-6 run to close the half, which included knotting the score at 29 all just before the Badgers scored the final bucket.

“I think the biggest adjustment we made was just kind of [staying] at home on the posts a little bit more, staying with cutters a little bit more,” Willard said. “You know, again, it’s tough to practice someone else’s offense. I thought we did a decent job of doing it, but once you’ve experienced it, I think once we got past that first seven-eight minutes I thought we settled in pretty good and defended them pretty well the rest of the way.”

Wisconsin led 31-29 at the half behind 48% shooting from the floor and 18 points in the paint. Maryland managed to even up a number of key stats despite the poor start, but its 5-13 mark from three-point range helped shore up the paint disparity. Both teams had seven scorers out of eight players touching the floor in the first 20 minutes. Wisconsin’s Steven Crowl led all scorers with eight points, while the Terps were led by Scott and Julian Reese with six points each.

The second half was nearly flipped for the Terps as they battled to stay within four points of the Badgers until just over 12 minutes into the half. An 8-0 Wisconsin run was then followed by two Maryland free throws and another 5-0 stretch for the Badgers that made it an 11-point game.

“I felt like it was our movement,” Young said. “They were in the gaps because we weren’t moving. Yeah, they were just Walling us off. They weren’t letting us get easy baskets in the lane, letting us get all the way to the rim.”

Maryland had a 2-17 stretch of shooting from the floor across over nine minutes that coincided with Wisconsin hitting major Threes and working the double bonus to maintain its advantage. The Terps tried the foul game late with Young hitting a three to break the poor stretch, but a failure to get a shot off with 15 seconds left blew the clock out and gave Maryland its first loss under head Coach Kevin Willard.

The Terps (8-1) will look to bounce back Sunday as they travel to Brooklyn to take on No. 7 Tennessee (7-1) in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational.