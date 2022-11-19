Stage II Lead Narrows to Three Players | LPGA

Round two of Stage II of the LPGA and Epson Tour Qualifying School brought low scores and jumped throughout the leaderboard. However, three of the eight first-round leaders remained up top. Karen Chung, Seulki Lee, and Yue Ren lead the way at 5-under par 139.

Chung’s 2-under second round consisted of six birdies, which is part of her plan to stay near the top throughout the weekend. However, with conditions like cold temperatures and wind mixed with slow play, the Epson Tour Veteran tries to stay in the moment and within her own game as much as possible.

“I’m just going to try to stay in the present,” said Chung. “I know that sounds cliche, but there’s still two more days, and that’s still a lot of golf left. I know there are a lot of people packed at the top, so I’m just going to try to Survive with some pars and some birdies here and there.”

Like Chung, Lee also recorded a 2-under second round. The Korean carded three consecutive birdies to start her back nine on the Panther Course and finished strong, 2-under through the final four holes. With two days of golf left, Lee’s plan is not to elevate her goals and expectations and enjoy the moment.

“I really want to try and enjoy these two days,” said Lee. “I don’t want to be better or worse. I’m just trying the best I can. That is my goal, to just accept nerves and enjoy this moment.”

Although Ren kept her name at the top of the leaderboard, the China native deduces a personal point compared to yesterday’s play. She says her muscles got cold by the end of the round, and some shots were out of her control, making her feel her game was a 98 out of 100.

“Putting today was a little bit unlucky,” said Ren. “Some birdie putts I just missed by a little, so I give myself a 98.”

One stroke behind the trio of leaders, at 4-under, were Selena Costabile, Dorsey Addicks, and Aline Krauter. Costabile shot 5-under on the day, recording a bogey-free round, while Addicks balanced two bogeys with six birdies for a 4-under second round. Like Costabile, Krauter shot a low 5-under round but missed a perfect scorecard after leaving her approach shot short on the final hole.

Epson Tour players excelled in round two with Chung (-5), Ren (-5), Costabile (-2), Addicks (-4), Anita Uwadia (-3), Lauren Cox (-3), Louise Ridderstrom (- 2) and Jing Yan (-2) at 2-under or better.