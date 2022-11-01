Staff, Services, And Style: How HALL Arts Residences Redefines Luxury High-Rise Living For a New Era

“Luxury is fundamentally a state of mind,” says John Scott, whose name ought to ring a bell in any serious discussion about Dallas luxury. The founder and chairman of Park House Dallas, former president, CEO and director of Belmond Ltd. (formerly Orient-Express Hotels), many Directorships, and President and Chief Executive Officer of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts says, “It is foremost an expression of Distinction reflecting acts that exhibit fine craftsmanship, evident pride, superior training and perpetual attention to detail. And there are Protocols that, if honored, help ensure the experience is Distinguished for the discerning patron.”

HALL Arts Residences has conquered luxury in residential high rise living. With inherent white-glove service, a dedicated staff, and pampering amenities, it is Dallas’ most exclusive high rise. HALL Arts Residences is now the finest luxury-living experience in downtown Dallas, especially because this is an exclusive collection of just 48 homes within the 28-story stunning glass tower. The small number of homes allows the team to understand each homeowner’s unique needs and preferences and deliver services based on those details.

Whether it’s having your car arrive at the front door just when you need it, enjoying a morning latte with Neighbors on the outdoor terrace, or relaxing with an on-site massage in the treatment room on the amenity level, the 24/7 concierge and valet teams at HALL Arts Residences are there to cater to your every need — and to your well-being.

HALL Arts Residences prioritizes the safety of its homeowners with features such as destination-based elevators, overnight security staff, and a state-of-the-art CCTV system. HALL Arts Residences General Manager Brandon Davidson brings more than a decade of luxury hotel and hospitality experience, but he began his career in law enforcement, a background that helps him keep both comfort and safety at the forefront of the Resident experience.

Brandon Davidson

Davidson’s theory? “Quality is never an accident. It is always the result of an intelligent effort. We treat every homeowner and their guests as family. Our mission is for HALL Arts Residences to be a place of genuine care and comfort for our owners and their guests.”

Indeed, HALL Arts Residences takes exceptional care of its residents, including those who split time between multiple homes. It offers a house-car service to and from Love Field, Weekly starting of your own car while you’re away, package storage, home check-ins, grocery-stocking ahead of your return, and a housekeeping turndown service before your arrival back into town.

Lifestyle Director Rebecca Roberts curates fantastic experiences for homeowners, including restaurant reservations, theater performances, and valet services. She also assists Residents in curating private on-site events, in addition to bringing the HALL Arts Residences community together through Weekly happy hours, Quarterly spirits tastings, and annual Kentucky Derby and holiday parties.

Rebecca Roberts

Roberts has luxury in her DNA, having worked in event programming at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and Fearing’s Restaurant for more than a decade. Says Roberts: “From the moment you walk in the door, world-class service is an instrumental part of your experience. My role is to deliver that extra level of convenience, luxury, and excellence.”

Luxury and conveniences are paramount here. From strolling through the 17,000-square-foot amenity level — while hearing live music from the Symphony — or toasting with friends before going to a performance in one of the city’s most celebrated arts venues, the experiences at HALL Arts Residences reach far beyond the homes .

Residents can also sweat it out with private fitness training or on a Peloton bike, in one of two state-of-the-art fitness centers; Rejuvenate in the treatment room; unwind by the resort-style pool; or elevate their golf game with the only rooftop putting green in the Dallas Arts District. If Residents have furry friends, they are just as pampered, with an indoor grooming station and play area, and an outside covered dog run. (Now, that service has me sold: My dogs are ready to move in!)

There’s more. For Residents looking for a refined dining experience — for two or for 20 — HALL Arts Residences offers the luxury of coordinating catering and private dinners with the executive chef at Ellie’s at the HALL Arts Hotel. These personalized experiences can take place in a private home or in the building’s private wine room overlooking the Arts District. The room features cork-lined walls and an exquisite, 27-foot-long, wood-slab table — a most beautiful centerpiece for entertaining.

I must say: Every space at HALL Arts Residences is exquisite, from the lobby to the club room to the seating area around the two fire pits. Taking in the nighttime views of the city from the amenity level is like floating in a helicopter. (With the holidays coming, I’m betting these spaces will be the most sought-after destinations for entertaining families and friends.) And, with superb art everywhere, from the renowned collection of the adjacent hotel, being here is like being in — or should I say like living in — the MoMA.

Exclusively representing the luxurious high-rise, Cindy Caudle and Kyle Richards with Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty are offering in-person and virtual tours of the entire tower. You can also visit hallartsresidences.com and briggsfreeman.com to see this exceptional property for yourself!