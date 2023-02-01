Stackhouse calls out Vanderbilt basketball players after epic blowout

Vanderbilt basketball Coach Jerry Stackhouse admonished his players for a lack of effort for the second time in three games after a 101-44 loss to Alabama on Tuesday.

The loss was the worst margin of defeat under Stackhouse and the worst overall since a 2003 loss to Kentucky, 106-44.

Guard Tyrin Lawrence did not play in the game due to a “coach’s decision.”

“I was somewhat disappointed with a few guys, just the, you know, after a tough loss like that (against Texas A&M) … coming into practice the next day. What is there to smile about, you know, different things like that. It’s just, there’s a focus and a seriousness that goes with this that, if I allow it, and I’m not holding them accountable to it and then I’m not doing my job, that’s not gonna be the case for us ever going forward.”

After a blowout loss to Kentucky last Tuesday, Stackhouse called out wing Jordan Wright for low effort and selfish play.

Walk-on Miles Keeffe was in the starting lineup and played nine minutes. They did not record any points, rebounds or assists.

When asked why Keeffe was in the lineup, Stackhouse reiterated that the move was intended to send a message.

“Just a message of who we’re going to be,” Stackhouse said. “We’re going to play the guys that do the things right. We’ve been telling some of the same guys the same things for two and three years right now. And obviously, that message didn’t resonate so we’ll play the guys that do things the right way. And if that means sacrificing a few games, which, that wasn’t the case tonight. But if it is, it’s the long view of where we need to go and who we need to be. And the message that again, we’re gonna continue to sit to send to the Younger guys that are in our program now and either we’re gonna get on board with it or we’re gonna find some guys that will.”

