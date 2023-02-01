Stackhouse calls out Vanderbilt basketball players after epic blowout

Vanderbilt basketball Coach Jerry Stackhouse admonished his players for a lack of effort for the second time in three games after a 101-44 loss to Alabama on Tuesday.

The loss was the worst margin of defeat under Stackhouse and the worst overall since a 2003 loss to Kentucky, 106-44.

Guard Tyrin Lawrence did not play in the game due to a “coach’s decision.”

“I was somewhat disappointed with a few guys, just the, you know, after a tough loss like that (against Texas A&M) … coming into practice the next day. What is there to smile about, you know, different things like that. It’s just, there’s a focus and a seriousness that goes with this that, if I allow it, and I’m not holding them accountable to it and then I’m not doing my job, that’s not gonna be the case for us ever going forward.”

