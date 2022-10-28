St. Xavier takes on Bowling Green in state semis

LEXINGTON — Frankie Klein prayed before delivering the throw-in that led to St. Xavier’s golden goal in a 2-1 overtime win over Bowling Green on Thursday night.

The ball — the fifth delivered square into the box from the sideline by Klein in almost 85 minutes of action — ricocheted off the swiveling head of Paul Shockley to the right foot of Trip Campbell, who put in the finisher with 3.2 seconds left, sending St Xavier (24-1-3) to the KHSAA State Soccer Tournament final presented by UK HealthCare.

The Tigers, in the Championship for the fourth time in the last six years, will meet Paul Laurence Dunbar or Ryle on Saturday at Frederick Douglass High School.

“It’s all God,” Klein said. “It’s all God.”

Back and Forth

After failing to score in their previous match with the Purples, it didn’t take long for St. Xavier to get on the board. Sam McMillen sent a cross, left to right, over the box to Stone Work, who knocked in his 27th goal of the year. It came in the sixth minute and after an early barrage of shots.

Bowling Green had some solid chances early, too, including one reeled in by a leaping Alex Kron a couple of minutes after Work scored. Yaredi Yaredi evened things up for Bowling Green in the 20th minute; the senior striker covered about 60 yards with the ball before delivering the equalizer past Kron from 10 yards out.

Second-half slowdown

St. Xavier controlled possession throughout most of the second half but couldn’t make the Purples break. That inability to score nearly ended their bid for an 18th state title.

Bowling Green created a rare second-half opportunity without Yaredi, their leading scorer, on the field. Nolva Mulumba, in an attempt to gather a left-to-right cross, slid and missed the ball near the goal post. Had he made contact, the Purples would have led 2-1 with only 12 minutes left in regulation.

Instead, that as the Purples’ final solid chance to score. St. X kept pounding away, finishing with 17 shots to the Purples’ six. The Tigers wouldn’t break through until overtime, but they were knocking.

“It’s like flood gates, just open ’em,” said Campbell. “And after that, it’s awesome.”

Throw-in kings

Klein’s throw-ins were as good as well-placed corner kicks. The junior defender’s role as an Offensive initiator has been unlocked throughout the postseason.

“The same thing that got us through the regional finals,” St. X Coach Andy Schulten said. “Twenty seconds, exact same spot, Frankie stepped up big with a huge throw.”

It was the “fifth or sixth time” this season, Schulten said, that Shockley got his head on a ball that led to a score. He started right into the setting sun as he helped sunset the Purples’ season and avenge the Tigers’ only loss in 2022.

“I put my hand in front of my eyes and hoped for the best,” Shockley said with a laugh. “Me and Frankie have been working on that for a while though.”

