St. Xavier takes on Bowling Green in state semis

LEXINGTON — Frankie Klein prayed before delivering the throw-in that led to St. Xavier’s golden goal in a 2-1 overtime win over Bowling Green on Thursday night.

The ball — the fifth delivered square into the box from the sideline by Klein in almost 85 minutes of action — ricocheted off the swiveling head of Paul Shockley to the right foot of Trip Campbell, who put in the finisher with 3.2 seconds left, sending St Xavier (24-1-3) to the KHSAA State Soccer Tournament final presented by UK HealthCare.

The Tigers, in the Championship for the fourth time in the last six years, will meet Paul Laurence Dunbar or Ryle on Saturday at Frederick Douglass High School.

“It’s all God,” Klein said. “It’s all God.”

