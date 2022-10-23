St. Xavier Advances to state semifinals

Well. 1 St. Xavier took another step toward an unprecedented 18th boys soccer state title Saturday night with a 1-0 win over Madisonville North Hopkins in the KHSAA state semifinal at Brother Thomas More Page Stadium.

The Maroons gave St. Xavier all it could handle throughout the defensive contest, but a goal in the second half from sophomore Stone Work was all the offense the Tigers would need. St. Xavier will move on to Thursday’s state semifinal against Bowling Green. Kickoff in that game, at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, is set for 4 pm.

Here’s a quick look at St. Xavier’s razor-thin win:

What it means

The Tigers (23-1-3) haven’t lost at home this season and they’ve enjoyed that advantage throughout the first two games of the state tournament. Next, though, St. Xavier will have to win outside its home stadium. The Tigers will take on Bowling Green in Lexington.

Key moment

Locked tightly in a defensive battle throughout most of the game, St. Xavier felt the pressure build as the clock ticked down. Work, the Tigers’ sophomore striker, gave St. Xavier the breathing room it needed with the go-ahead goal at the 34-minute mark. That score would mark his 26th goal of the season, the most on the team.

By the numbers

Madisonville-North Hopkins boasts one of the top offenses in Kentucky. The Maroons entered with the highest scoring margin in the state (4.8). Ivan Juarez (33 assists) and JJ Brown (27 assists) lead the rest of the KHSAA in assists and four Maroons rank in the top 50 for goals scored.

None of that matter Saturday.

St. Xavier goalie Alex Kron recorded his fourth shutout of the season to keep St. Xavier’s playoff hopes alive, much to the delight of his head coach.

“It’s a nice feeling to look back there and see Alex Kron back there with his hands up,” St. Xavier Coach Andy Schulten said. “It’s knowing that if it’s anywhere in the box then he’s probably going to get it.”

What’s next?

St. Xavier has the chance to avenge its only loss this season.

Bowling Green edged past the Tigers 1-0 on Sept. 3 off a goal from Shukurani Makiwa. That win over the Tigers snapped an eight-game losing streak to St. Xavier for the Purples. The Tigers hope to return the favor and end the Fourth Region champs’ season.

They said it

Schulten is facing Bowling Green and star striker Yaredi Yaredi for the second time this season: “That’s a very competent team that they have. I think they probably got the frontrunner for the player of the year in their striker up top. He’s outstanding. We ‘ve got to find a way to shut him down and we’ve got to find a way to put the ball in the net. They’re the only team that shut us out this year so I don’t know.”