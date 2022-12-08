St. Viator Boys & Girls Golf Coaches Step Down

St. Viator was hit with a double whammy in November with the announcements that head boys golf Coach Jack Halpin and head girls golf Coach Mick Drewes were both stepping down after long and successful careers.

“Both Jack and Mick leave a tremendous Legacy for the athletics program at St. Viator,” St. Viator Athletic Director Jason Kuffel said. “They have been highly successful as coaches, but even far better as colleagues and role models for our student athletes.”

Halpin is sticking around as the director of golf operations for both the boys and girls golf teams, but he is no longer going to be the head coach. They will help each club with their administrative needs and scheduling of events. With Halpin helping on that side of things, the new golf coaches can focus more on the golfers, which will only help the programs out even more.

In Halpin’s nearly 30 years with the St. Viator golf program, he went 274-60-1 as head coach. Halpin won 9 regional titles, 5 Sectional titles and 5 state trophies. He led St. Viator to state championships in 2007, 2008 and 2009, along with runner-up titles in 2006 and 2017.

Halpin qualified the boys golf program to state nine times. While the teams didn’t always qualify for state, they had numerous individuals qualify over the years. Charlie Bullock finished 31st at state this year, while teammate David Koziol was 53rd. Ryan Kalaway also qualified for state this year, but was cut after the first round of state.

Halpin coached two individual state Champions as well with Joe Carlson (2008) and Dan Stringfellow (2009). Carlson shot a 137 when he won state, which was tied for the state record until 2017.

He also coached Carlson to medals in 2007 (12th place) and 2009 (6th), while Stringfellow was a rare four-time state medalist (5th in 2006 and 2008, 8th in 2007, 1st in 2009). Nolan Doherty was a two-time medalist for Halpin, finishing 10th in 2017 and 12th in 2018. St. Viator’s other state medalists were John Carlson (13th in 2015), Timmy Crawford (7th in 2016), Brad Klune (5th in 2006) , Taylor Krug (11th in 2006), Robert Renner (5th in 2013) and Matt Vitale (12th in 2007).

Halpin also led St. Viator to 20 conference championships in his long career.

On the girls side, Drewes was in the program for 21 years, with the last 17 as head coach. He guided St. Viator to 5 conference championships, 5 regional titles and 1 Sectional championship.

Drewes recently led St. Viator to a program best third place at state in Class 1A. St. Viator finished seventh at state in 2008, 10th in 2017, 8th in 2018 and 5th in 2021 in their four other team state appearances under Drewes.

In his tenure as girls golf head coach, he coached four different girls to state medals. Maggie Carlson finished a program best third at state this past season. Cate Reisinger finished 10th in 2017 and 8th in 2019 for the Lions. Dana Gattone was 11th in 2011 and 4th in 2013. Kaela Klune was St. Viator’s first state medalist, finishing 11th in 2007. Klune also placed 13th in 2008.

“I would like to thank all of the St. Viator community for 21 years of support,” Drewes posted on Twitter. “To all the girls and their parents, thank you from the bottom of my heart. It was fun.”

With Drewes out, Halpin will serve as the interim head girls golf coach until a full time one can be found.

St. Viator already found its new boys head Coach though, naming Jon “JD” Dean to the role. Dean was an Assistant Coach under Halpin this past season.

Dean, 45, played golf at the University of Notre Dame. He is originally from Clarkston, MI, and graduated from Clarkston High School, where he had a highly successful prep career. Dean joined the Notre Dame golf team in 1995-96.

He was a Ping Junior All-American golfer and Nike Junior Tour member. Dean also was a Michigan Junior Amateur individual Champion and member of the Class A state Championship team his senior season in 1995. He won numerous local, state and national tournaments as a player.

Outside of sports, Dean is a successful business person as well. He was the founder of Dean Media, which was a start-up media and data marketing agency focused on financial services. He sold it after a successful run in 2016 to Fusion92, where he went and served as executive vice president from 2016-20. In 2018 he helped co-found the popular iScape app.

“JD will step right into the role as head coach and continue to uphold the standards that Jack Halpin has cultivated for nearly three decades,” Kuffel said. “The future of our golf program is bright.”

Jack Halpin’s Career Record:

1996-97: 7-3

1997-98: 10-0

1998-99: 10-0

1999-00: 8-2; 10th place at state

2000-01: 9-1

2001-02: 6-4

2002-03: 7-3

2003-04: 8-2

2004-05: 9-1

2005-06: 10-0

2006-07: 13-1; 2nd place at state

2007-08: 17-2; state Champions

2008-09: 17-1; state Champions

2009-10: 16-3-1; state Champions

2010-11: 16-4

2011-12: 15-3

2012-13: 14-4

2013-14: 10-3; 6th place at state

2014-15: 10-2

2015-16: 11-1; 7th place at state

2016-17: 9-3

2017-18: 10-1; 2nd place at state

2018-19: 8-4; 5th place at state

2019-20: 1-7

2020-21: 6-1

2021-22: 8-3

2022-23: 9-1

Overall: 274-60-1 record

