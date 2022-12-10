St. Thomas More football ‘miracle’ wins title vs Lafayette Christian

NEW ORLEANS – In the fleeting moment, the ball floated through the air inside the Caesars Superdome, Connor Stelly’s mind went blank, relying purely on muscle memory.

“I don’t know what happened,” Stelly said. “It’s insane. Honestly, it’s a miracle.”

Stelly’s catch gave St. Thomas More a 52-48 win Friday in The Select Division II state Championship over District 4-4A Rival Lafayette Christian. It completed an improbable comeback, down 10 points with 1:00 left to give No. 1 STM its second state title in three seasons.

The St. Thomas More senior receiver beat the Lafayette Christian defender off the line and quarterback Sam Altmann, who rolled to the opposite end of the field, gave Stelly a glance before heaving it downfield. Fighting for space as a second LCA defensive back closed in, Stelly sighted the ball into his chest and fell backward into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown with 43 seconds remaining.

“The play was designed at first to go the opposite way, but I told Coach I can beat this dude so we called a skinny route, basically a fade,” Stelly said. “And the rest is history. I don’t even really know how I caught it.”

Cougars Coach and LHSAA Hall of Famer Jim Hightower has coached more than 500 games in his career and he said he hasn’t been a part of an ending like what the two district rivals treated the fans to inside the Superdome.

“None,” Hightower said. “That was a wild ending. This one (state championship) was special. I don’t know if I can remember a game that had this type of ending, especially considering the situation.”

The Cougars (13-1) opened the scoring and led 17-14 at Halftime before trailing most of the second half as LCA’s star junior quarterback Ju’Juan Johnson found his rhythm. Johnson amassed 585 total yards and five touchdowns, but had two interceptions that St. Thomas More converted to 14 points.

Johnson powered the Knights to a 10-point lead with 1:45 left. Altmann and Stelly said they knew there was enough time left. After Altmann’s fourth TD pass of the day, this one to senior Christian McNees pulled the Cougs to 48-45, Nico Blanchard recovered the ensuing onside kick from Kohen Legeune.

“As long as there is time, there’s always a chance,” said Altmann, who earned Most Outstanding Player honors. They finished the game 22-of-39 for 422 yards and six touchdowns, the last of which being the eventual game-winner in dramatic fashion to Stelly.

“My initial thought was, ‘Oh my god, he just made a crazy catch,'” said St. Thomas More senior safety Nicholas Beckwith, who sealed the win with a last-second interception. “I had to regain myself and we have to get a stop to win the ballgame.

“We’ve had big games all season. I think that’s what prepared us for this moment. We were calm and relaxed the whole game, even when we were down. We all trust each other and we came out with the win.”

After his miraculous catch Stelly authoritatively spiked the ball as his teammates rushed towards him. A fleeting moment full of exacerbation and emotion. A scene worthy of a state-championship clinching catch.

As Stelly put it: “This is the best ending of my life.”