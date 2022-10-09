St. Thomas men’s hockey beats Alaska-Fairbanks 3-2 with overtime goal – TommieMedia

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

First-year goaltender Aaron Trotter blocked 34 out of 36 shots on goal and made a crucial save in overtime, giving first-year right wing Josh Eernisse the opportunity to score. The game-winning goal gave the St. Thomas men’s hockey team its first win this season as the Tommies defeated Alaska-Fairbanks 3-2 Saturday at St. Thomas Ice Arena.

The Tommies (1-3, 0-0 CCHA) committed eight penalties in the game, two of which forced Trotter into five-on-three situations. During the power-play opportunities, the Nanooks (2-1-1) came away with two goals.

“(Trotter) gave us the chance to win the game,” Coach Rico Blasi said. “Every start he has always given us an opportunity to win games.”

Eernisse attacked with speed and sent the puck into the Nanooks’ net just over a minute into overtime.

“I kind of knew where I was going the whole time; I just had the spot picked out and put it right where I wanted,” Eernisse said. “I think that’s a good first feeling right there.”

Eernisse is one of the 17 new skaters added to the Tommies’ roster this year, and Blasi saw his team’s improvement through the non-conference matchup this weekend.

“I think we understand a little more,” Blasi said. “Not quite there yet I don’t think, but we still understand a little bit more how to win at this level.”

Junior center Mack Byers scored the first goal in the game about eight minutes into the first period, Assisted by first-year right wing Lucas Wahlin and first-year left wing Ryan O’Neil.

The Nanooks’ offense responded with two goals in the second period. Sophomore forward Chase Dubois scored the Nanooks’ first goal with seven minutes left in the second period. Five minutes later, sophomore forward Brady Risk put the Nanooks up 2-1.

“They got some good goals, but we battled through some adversity, and I think that is a huge character win,” Trotter said.

The Tommies had five penalties in the second period, including slashing, holding, roughing and cross-checking.

“We were killing quite a bit, probably more than we wanted to tonight,” Eernisse said. “That would be something we want to sharpen up here going into the future.”

The Tommies cleaned up their play after the second period, only visiting the penalty box three times in the final period.

“We talked about paying a price to win a game–learning to win at this level,” Blasi said. “Sometimes you have to go through adversity, and sometimes you have to deal with things that you don’t want to deal with.”

A Tommie power play gave the offense a chance to level the score and first-year center Luc Laylin capitalized, scoring two minutes into the third period to tie the game. The goal was assisted by sophomore defender Grant Docter and Byers.

The Tommies will face the USA Hockey National Team Development Program at St. Thomas Ice Arena at 7 pm Friday before traveling to Pennsylvania to take on Penn State.

“We are going to see the best 18-year-olds in the country and these guys fly around and have nothing to lose,” Blasi said. “It’ll challenge us to play defense and be responsible with our roles, and it’ll prepare us for Penn State.”

