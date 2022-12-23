St. Thomas basketball players Sweep Seacoast Athlete of Week Awards

In the first installment of Athlete of the Week for the 2022 winter sports season, a pair of St. Thomas Aquinas High School basketball players started the season off strong, with Brady Rogers and Abby Rayder capturing the boys and girls Athlete of the Week honors for Dec . 12-18.

The Weekly poll runs Monday through Midnight Thursday and can be found at seacoastonline.com/sports and fosters.com/sports. Winners will be posted each Friday.

More on boys Winner Brady Rogers

With 6,150 votes, Rogers secured over 90% of the online poll.

Second through fifth included Dover track runner Caden Mourgenos (272), Winnacunnet basketball player Jared Khalil (160), St. Thomas Aquinas hockey player Brendan Chrisom (119) and Portsmouth basketball player Matthew Minckler (71).

The Saints beat Campbell, 54-46 in its Division III season opener as Rogers scored 13 points. They followed that with a 17-point performance in a 51-47 win over Inter-Lakes.

