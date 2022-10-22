St. Thomas Aquinas NJ football rallies late to beat Edison

EDISON – Jayden Young is a four-year starter at quarterback and many of his St. Thomas Aquinas teammates are poised veterans. Friday, they weren’t about to get frazzled down by 10 points in the fourth quarter.

The Trojans scored twice in the final five minutes to pull out a 21-17 win over Edison between two of the top 10 teams in the MyCentralJersey’s Big Central Conference Top 15.

Young scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 4:11 left and Jack Joyce’s extra point cut the deficit to 17-14.

Well. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas (8-1) forced a punt as Shawn Young, Davon Grant and the defense came up big to get the Trojans the ball back with 2:13 left.

Jayden Young then smoothly orchestrated a 46-yard yard drive with a key run for a first down and passes to Sherief Guinyard, while Chase Young also got positive yards.

Jayden Young powered in for a 3-yard TD run with 31 seconds left and the defense held for the win.

STA scored on the game’s opening drive as Young threw a 22-yard TD pass to Zacai Manigo with just over 8 minutes left in the quarter to complete the 77-yard drive. Jack Joyce’s extra point made it 7-0.

Edison (6-3) tied it 7-7 on Matt Yascko Jr.’s 4-yard run with 4:44 left in the first half.

Selbin Sabio drilled a 35-yard field goal on the last play of the first half to give the Eagles a 10-7 lead heading into halftime.

Nyekir Eato bolted for a 27-yard TD run with 2:09 left in the third quarter to give Edison a 1707 lead.

This story will be updated with more details and quotes from St. Thomas Aquinas Coach Tarig Holman and QB Jayden Young