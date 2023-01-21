St. Thomas Aquinas basketball freshman stands out: Meet AJ Reinertson

RAYMOND — It’s not supposed to be this easy for a freshman to quickly adapt to the varsity level of high school basketball, but St. Thomas Aquinas’ AJ Reinertson is adjusting just fine.

What has Reinertson, a York, Maine resident, done in the Saints’ first nine games so far?

Reinertson has led the team in scoring in six games, scored in double figures in eight games, averaging 16.8 points game, and followed a 26-point effort against Somersworth with a career-high 28-point performance two nights later at Campbell.

St. Thomas Aquinas basketball freshman stands out: Meet AJ Reinertson

To first-year St. Thomas Aquinas head Coach David Morissette, Reinertson is simply “a basketball player.”

“It’s funny, if you’re a freshman or a senior, I don’t look at you that way,” Morissette said. “Once you’re on the team, you’re a basketball player, and he’s a basketball player. Just like anybody else on the team, I hold him to the same standard I would a senior. We give (Reinertson) the ball, we trust him and he makes good, smart decisions for a 14-year-old kid. I’m pretty happy with it.”

Reinertson showed he was ready for the high school stage on opening night, scoring a team-best 15 points in St. Thomas’ 54-46 home win over Campbell. Reinertson knows he can hang with whoever is on the court.

Spain to Maine:Girl who never skated succeeding in high school hockey. ‘This is insane’

Freshman AJ Reinertson leads the St. Thomas Aquinas boys basketball team in scoring this season.

“For sure, I’ve been playing with these guys all summer, practicing with them since the beginning of the (season); I knew I could come out here and compete,” Reinertson said. “I’ve had teammates who support me along the way through the ups and downs.”

Nine games into the regular season, there haven’t been many down moments for St. Thomas Aquinas (8-1) with the only blemish being a 59-55 loss to Gilford, the three-time reigning Division III state champion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button