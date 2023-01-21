St. Thomas Aquinas basketball freshman stands out: Meet AJ Reinertson

RAYMOND — It’s not supposed to be this easy for a freshman to quickly adapt to the varsity level of high school basketball, but St. Thomas Aquinas’ AJ Reinertson is adjusting just fine.

What has Reinertson, a York, Maine resident, done in the Saints’ first nine games so far?

Reinertson has led the team in scoring in six games, scored in double figures in eight games, averaging 16.8 points game, and followed a 26-point effort against Somersworth with a career-high 28-point performance two nights later at Campbell.

To first-year St. Thomas Aquinas head Coach David Morissette, Reinertson is simply “a basketball player.”

“It’s funny, if you’re a freshman or a senior, I don’t look at you that way,” Morissette said. “Once you’re on the team, you’re a basketball player, and he’s a basketball player. Just like anybody else on the team, I hold him to the same standard I would a senior. We give (Reinertson) the ball, we trust him and he makes good, smart decisions for a 14-year-old kid. I’m pretty happy with it.”

Reinertson showed he was ready for the high school stage on opening night, scoring a team-best 15 points in St. Thomas’ 54-46 home win over Campbell. Reinertson knows he can hang with whoever is on the court.

“For sure, I’ve been playing with these guys all summer, practicing with them since the beginning of the (season); I knew I could come out here and compete,” Reinertson said. “I’ve had teammates who support me along the way through the ups and downs.”

Nine games into the regular season, there haven’t been many down moments for St. Thomas Aquinas (8-1) with the only blemish being a 59-55 loss to Gilford, the three-time reigning Division III state champion.

Reinertson scored four points in the second game of the regular season against Inter-Lakes. Since then, he has put up seven straight double-figure games. He had 12 against Winnisquam, 18 over Conant, 17 against Gilford, the back-to-back 20-plus outings, 18 against Berlin, and 13 in Tuesday’s 70-50 win at Raymond.

Inside the game

Reinertson said adapting to varsity basketball has only helped him improve.

“It’s obviously a big change,” they said. “The Defenders are a lot bigger and Stronger and you’ve got to change your game to. Going both hands, right or left, moving the ball, setting screens and getting your teammates open.”

Reinertson scored the opening basket in Tuesday’s win as he drove to the basket and finished on the right side of the rim for a two-handed layup.

A split of free throws at the line saw Reinertson enter Halftime with just three points, but the freshman got Loose in the third quarter.

From an assist from teammate Will Mollica, Reinerston nailed a 3-pointer from the right wing for his first three of seven points in the frame. He also scored a layup and knocked down two free throws, showing the ability to score at all three levels.

“When your shot’s not falling, you’ve got to get to the hoop,” he said. “Once you get to the hoop, either kick it out because we have great shooters in Reece and Brady (Rogers’ brothers), or go up with it, get the foul and take the two shots.”

Morissette said Reinertson can certainly “shoot the ball.”

“I think a lot of people in the state didn’t know that early, and I think he’s going to start seeing different defenses at some point, I would think,” Morissette said. “But he can really shoot, and if you leave him open, he’s going to make it. The kid’s a gamer. He’s not afraid to take the big shot. He’s just a basketball player.”

Scoring is something Reinertson does well, but Defenders shouldn’t make the mistake of over playing him as if he’s a one-dimensional player.

“He’s an Ultimate team player,” Morissette said. “The best thing I can say as a Coach is he makes everybody around him better, and we can’t ask for anything more.”

After five quick points scored by Reinertson in the third quarter on Tuesday, he made a sweet dish to Mollica, who set a screen then slipped to the rim. Reinertson made a nice delivery over the Defenders to Mollica for an easy layup, leading to a Raymond timeout.

Challenge given, answered

Morissette recently took Reinertson aside and said to him “I know you’re going to score, I know you’re going to get some publicity – my question is can you defend and rebound?”

“And he’s done that,” Morissette said. “Then I said ‘can you make the people around you better’, and he’s done that; that is a Testament to him and his upbringing.”

Reinertson said there are some games that shooters are going to be in a rhythm hitting (shots) and some games they will be missing.”

“You just have to keep your team in the game, move the ball when you’re not hitting and when you are hitting it, (teammates) know where to find you.” We’ve got teammates who trust me. We all move the ball well, we get open shots, and everyone has really been contributing to the scoring this year.”