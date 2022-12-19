St. Rita defender Matt Kingsbury explains his Minnesota Football commitment

“Minnesota offered me today while on my official visit. We had a meeting scheduled and when my family and I met with head Coach PJ Fleck, he offered me a Scholarship and I committed a few Moments later,” 2023 Illinois defender Matt Kingsbury said to 247Sports. “Coach Fleck said he wants to offer as he said that he saw my tape, and it was one of the most impressive high school linebacker tapes he’s seen in a long time. He believes in me. This was all at the conclusion of my Gopher visit, so everything at the University of Minnesota really just checked every box. I was extremely impressed, and I felt like it was a no-brainer. I’m very excited about my future as a Golden Gopher.”

“I talked with defensive coordinator Joe Rossi a lot while I was there, and he talked with me about all things kings,” Kingsbury explained. “Like where he sees me fitting into his defense. He sees me primarily as an inside linebacker, and he definitely plans on developing me to go to the next level. My family was also on board with me committing to Minnesota, as we loved our time at the University. Minnesota checked all the boxes. It was a perfect opportunity to take, and I am so Thankful for it. I’ll be signing on Wednesday with the Gophers, and will enroll in June. I want fans to know I ‘m just really excited, and will show out for the University of Minnesota.”

Midwest 247Sports Analyst Allen Trieu details what the Gophers are getting in their new high school pledge.

“We have had Matt as a solid three star for the better part of two years, and it has been a little bit perplexing as to why more schools haven’t gone on him. I assume some of that was due to his size and if he would outgrow linebacker, but I think he has shown that he has the Athletic tools to play there at a high-level and if nature takes over and he outgrows the position, I think they can easily handle playing EDGE.

I saw him play in person and if you turn the tape on, he is very active, very productive, physical, and like I said, I think he is a much better athlete than he was given credit for. I think this is a really good end of cycle take for Minnesota. They have found some under the radar linebackers in the past and seem to do a really good job of that position and I think he fits right in with that line.”

Kingsbury, who was named as the Tony Lawless Award Winner as the most outstanding player in the Chicago Catholic League, totaled 131 tackles, 11 tackles and three forced fumbles this past fall. And following his first Big Ten offer, Kingsbury jumped on the Gophers offer.

Want the latest news on Minnesota delivered right to your email? Subscribe to the GopherIllustrated newsletter here. It is free and a great way to get daily updates on Gopher football, basketball, recruiting, and more delivered straight to your inbox.

Sign up for FREE text alerts on GopherIllustrated to get breaking news on commitments, decommitments, transfers, injuries, coaching changes, and more with our NEW text alert system available to all registered users and VIP subscribers. Click Here to become a FREE registered user and Click Here if you are already a VIP Subscriber then follow these directions to set up your text alerts.