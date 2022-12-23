St. Pius Dismisses football Coach Montoya

St. Pius X needs a head football coach.

Dave Montoya told the Journal on Thursday that he had been fired by the Sartans after six seasons.

“We are looking for a new head football coach. Dave is not returning. That is all I can say on the matter,” Sartans Athletic director Jim Cook said.

Montoya, 45, said he was told a week ago by the school that he could either resign or be fired. He told the Journal that he sent an email to the administration on Monday of this week saying that he would not resign, and that he turned in his keys knowing the school would be dismissing him.

The Sartans were 30-31 in Montoya’s six seasons, and St. Pius qualified for the Playoffs in all five of his full seasons (2017, 2018, 2019, the 2021 fall season and this year). St. Pius reached the state quarterfinals three times and the semifinals once in those five postseasons.

“They brought me in and told me they felt like I hadn’t done a bad job,” Montoya said. “They told me they felt the parents and athletes had lost confidence in me and the coaching staff, and they didn’t think I’d be able to recover that.”

Montoya is not a teacher at St. Pius; his family owns a construction company.

“I felt really Blessed to Coach at St. Pius for as long as I did, and to experience all the success we had while I was there,” said Montoya, who attended St. Pius and who began coaching football there in 1998. He succeeded San Juan Mendoza following the school’s 2016 state championship season.

“This isn’t devastating news to me, but it was disappointing that I wouldn’t be able to continue to try and develop the program, and that was the hardest part for me.”

Montoya said he isn’t sure what was next for him. St. Pius finished 2-9 this year, losing in the first round of the Class 4A Playoffs to Portales.

“I’m in a good place,” Montoya said.

There are two other 4A programs in the metro area — Albuquerque Academy and Valencia — that also have coaching vacancies. And both schools expect to hire new coaches sometime in January.

Cook said anyone interested in applying for the St. Pius opening can email a cover letter and résumé to [email protected]