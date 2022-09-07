St. Peter volleyball posts Big South win over Fairmont | News, Sports, Jobs

ST. PETER – The St. Peter Saints posted a three-game sweep over the Fairmont Cardinals during Big South Conference volleyball action Tuesday night in St. Peter.

The Hometown Saints captured the league Clash by straight game scores of 25-16, 25-15, 25-14.

Grace Pendergast distributed six set assists, made 13 digs from the back row and connected on 8 of 8 serves to help pace the Cardinals’ effort.

Brylee Miller smacked four kills, garnered 15 digs, tallied two solo blocks and completed 9 of 9 serves for Fairmont, while teammate Olivia Ortega contributed 11 digs, three kills and a 6-for-7 performance from the service line.

Kynlie Anderson doled out seven set assists for the Cardinals to complement 7-for-7 serving and five digs, while Jazlyn Geerdes swatted five kills and made two blocks.

Chantel Moeller went 5 of 6 serving with six digs for the red-and-white, Corene Moeller made five digs, while Anna Ehlert went 4-for-5 serving with one ace.

Fairmont (0-4) plays host to New Ulm on Thursday night at Cardinal Gym.

St. Peter outlasted Fairmont in junior varsity action, 25-16, 23-25, 15-9, Tuesday night in St. Peter.

Mireya Schmidt went 10 of 10 serving with a pair of aces for the Cardinals, while Ella Steuber connected on 9 of 11 serves and added three digs.

Makayla Javers drilled four kills for Fairmont, Bre Steuber delivered three kills, three digs and went 4-for-4 serving, while Brooklyn Murphy supplied three kills.

Madi Landin went 7 of 7 serving with an ace, Gabby Leiding went 5 of 7 at the line with an ace to go with three set assists, while Ashley Iverson added two digs, two kills, two blocks and two ace serves for Fairmont.

•

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 3, Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain 0 – The Panthers downed the Jaguars in a nonconference match, 25-7, 25-22, 25-12, Tuesday night in Granada.

Bre Petrowiak drilled six kills and went 9 of 9 serving with one ace to top the Jaguars, while Ella Nagorske distributed 11 set assists and completed 6 of 8 serves.

London Bowers collected 10 digs and five kills for the Jaguars, Johnnie Zaharia led the defense with 16 digs, Hayley Stensland doled out five set assists and Gracie Zaharia chipped in three blocks.

The Jaguars (1-3) compete in the Sleepy Eye Public tournament on Saturday.