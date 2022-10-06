St. Paul volleyball players are winners despite match results — The Downey Patriot

On the roster of 14 players, the Swordsmen have 11 seniors and only one junior in the program.

Senior middle, Alaina Martinez, explained that with the game against Amat, it proved that they could play better with these teams.

“I think it showed that we’re capable of playing better than how we’ve been playing all season. I think this is the motivator that we need to prove that we can do more than we’ve been doing,” she said.”

“In two years, our younger players will shine,” added Mendoza. “I have a team of a bunch of really great kids that go out and play their hearts out.

“You have to be able to separate the good from the bad. It’s a team effort to win or a team effort to lose.”

Mendoza, who is in his fifth year overall at St. Paul, took over for former Coach John Van Deventer. Mendoza also has been with the Amat Boys Volleyball team for several years as an assistant.

Mendoza has seen Lancers Girls Volleyball Coach Naomi Murillo put on a successful Breast Cancer Awareness game before a packed gym.

St. Paul Athletic Director Rich Avina, who did the announcing during the match, said: “September 30th, St. Paul High School Girls Volleyball re-established our annual Breast Cancer Awareness game,” he said. “This is the first time we have been able to host this game since the Covid stoppage.

“St. Paul played host to Bishop Amat, which partook in the festivities.”

The evening began with the introduction of Emmy Nominated TV & Radio Personality and St. Paul Alumnus, Alysha Del Valle. Del Valle was a cheerleader while at St. Paul.

Del Valle, who has worked at Fox11, ABC and KNBC over her career, was the Master of Ceremonies for the evening, announcing winners which included raffle items and gift baskets. DJ Gabe Real provided the music during the intermissions, which created an exciting and fun environment.

“I’m a proud graduate of St. Paul High School and I’m here to support the Inaugural Breast Cancer Awareness game,” Del Valle said. “This is the first year that they are promoting the game, raising funds to fight Breast Cancer. I know it won’t be the last.

“Across the nation, high schools have had the volleyball teams do this every year. It’s all about hope, it’s all about awareness and generosity and we thank the parents and the crowd for celebrating this event.”

An auction was held with different gift baskets and raffle tickets were sold to help raise funds.