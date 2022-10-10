St. Olaf Tops SJU Soccer, 3-1

Next Game: Bethel 10/12/2022 | 4 p.m October 12 (Wed) / 4 pm Bethel History

NORTHFIELD, Minn. – Saint John’s soccer dropped a 3-1 decision at St. Olaf in a battle of regionally ranked teams on Sunday, Oct. 9, in Northfield.

SJU (5-2-3, 2-2-1 MIAC) entered the game No. 6, and the Oles at No. 7, in the latest Region IX poll released by United Soccer Coaches on Tuesday (Oct. 4).

Victor Gaulmin gave STO (8-4, 5-1 MIAC) an early 1-0 lead 7:33 into the game, but senior forward Ryan Erickson (Inver Grove Heights, Minn./Eagan) tied the game in the 18th minute. Sophomore defender Joe Pearson (St. Cloud, Minn./Tech) sent a cross into the middle of the box, where it pin-balled around until an Ole attempt to clear it went directly to Erickson at the top of the box. The senior blasted a shot to the top-right corner for his first goal of the season and seventh of his career.

Gaulmin scored the go-ahead goal with 6:53 left in the first half and Casey McCloskey added an insurance goal 6:23 after halftime.

Senior goalkeeper Evan Siefken (Lakeville, Minn./North) made four saves in the loss.

The Oles posted a 15-9 (7-4 on net) edge in shots and a slim 8-6 advantage in corner kicks.

The Johnnies return home to host Bethel (5-7, 1-4 MIAC) for a 4 pm game on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Haws Field.