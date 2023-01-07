St Mirren 1-1 Hearts: Robert Snodgrass goal earns visitors point

St Mirren and Hearts shared the spoils in Paisley

Hearts consolidated third position in the Scottish Premiership by recovering from the loss of an early goal to earn a point at St Mirren.

The Paisley side led inside four minutes after Ryan Strain’s deflected free-kick found the back of the net.

But Robert Snodgrass grabbed his first goal for Hearts – and his first in Scottish football since 2008 – with a cross that flew beyond Trevor Carson.

St Mirren finished with 10 men after Marcus Fraser was sent off late on.

Then the defender was shown a straight red following a VAR check on his violent stamp on Jorge Grant, but it came too late to affect the outcome.

Hearts remain three points clear in third, while St Mirren are five points back in sixth. But it could have been very different had they held on to their early lead.

An uncharacteristic Snodgrass mistake allowed Keanu Baccus to pounce before being eventually hauled down by Cammy Devlin. That allowed Strain to step up and his free-kick Flew beyond Zander Clark thanks to a deflection off Toby Sibbick.

The St Mirren Squeeze caused havoc for Hearts, enabling the home side to pick up the ball and break dangerously. Curtis Main drilled one across the face, leaving Alex Greive unsuccessfully lunging to poke it home.

It wouldn’t be the last time the New Zealander was left with head in hands, spurning the best opportunity of the game when completely unmanned at the back-post following a recycled cross.

Identifying a route back into the game for Hearts seemed difficult, but at the start of the second half, good Fortune saw the visitors pull level.

Snodgrass opened his Hearts account with a cross which soared through a busy box and bounded in at the back post – his first goal in Scottish football since scoring for Livingston nearly 15 years ago.

The equalizer breathed life into a previously flat visiting side, who could well have been ahead if free-scoring Lawrence Shankland had found the right connection with Devlin’s looped cross.

The traveling fans behind the goal were in full voice as they protested for a penalty when the ball struck the arm of Alex Gogic in the box, although the midfielder knew very little about it and played rolled on.

Both sides battled hard to find a winner, but boiling point was reached in injury time when Fraser was dismissed after a high Lunge that culminated with him Landing Heavily on Grant.

St Mirren’s impressive home form continues as they made it 10 league games unbeaten in front of their fans, while Hearts still set the pace in the race for Europe.

Player of the Match – Alex Gogic (St Mirren)

The Cypriot set the tone for his side’s fierce battling in the center of the park, routinely getting the better of his Hearts Counterparts in the first half

Hosts fizzle out as Hearts battle back – analysis

The Paisley faithful may see few better performances from their side this season than the opening 45 minutes here.

Stephen Robinson praised his side’s character after they sealed a point at Rugby Park with 10 men on Monday, and their spirit was again on full display in the early stages.

They rammed, rattled and ran roughshod over a previously high-flying Hearts, pressing with precision and passion to set the tempo of the encounter.

Chance creation was no issue either, breaking with real intent, but Greive’s lack of composure in front of goal saw the hosts pass up the opportunity to be out of sight at the break.

For Hearts, assessing what went wrong in the opening period will likely be high on Robbie Neilson’s list of priorities.

Snodgrass – who has at times made his return to Scottish football look so easy he might as well be playing with slippers on – struggled before the break, leaving Hearts without any real direction.

The veteran midfielder did save his side, though, and had Shankland not leaped a fraction too early, Hearts may well have tightened their grip on the third spot.

What’s next?

In a calendar quirk, the sides meet again in their next outing, as Hearts welcome St Mirren to Tynecastle on Friday (19:45 GMT).

