St. Mary’s quietly placed Women’s basketball Coach Paul Thomas is on administrative leave in late December as part of an ongoing investigation.

The school confirmed the personnel move via email Thursday morning when The Chronicle asked about Thomas’ absence. The school did not comment on the length or Reasoning for the leave, saying only that it was effective Dec. 20.

In a statement, St. Mary’s wrote, “As this is an ongoing personnel investigation, and in accordance with confidentiality and privacy requirements related to personnel issues, the College cannot comment further on this topic at this time. Associate Head Coach Allyson Fasnacht will serve as acting head coach moving forward.” St. Mary’s had not acknowledged the move publicly until a brief news release on the school’s website dated Dec. 27, which said Thomas was put on “paid administrative leave, effective immediately.” It’s unclear why there was a delay in announcing the suspension. Thomas earned his 300th career win on Dec. 17 when the Gaels defeated Pacific in overtime. He was suspended before the next game, when St. Mary’s played USC on Dec. 21 and has missed three consecutive games, all losses. Fasnacht has been Thomas’ associate head coach for the past four seasons, and has been a coach at the school for 12 years. The Gaels are 7-7 and coming off a six-game road trip. They host LMU on Thursday night. Marisa Ingemi is a San Francisco Chronicle staff writer. Email: [email protected]