St. Marys High School primed for state golf | News, Sports, Jobs

PARKERSBURG — During the latter portion of the golf season, St. Marys has morphed into a new look.

In addition to Coach Catie Hamilton joining the team in time for a possible fourth straight Class A state title, No. 4 golfers on the ladder have emerged with the team’s best scores in consecutive weeks while earning individual runner-up honors at the Little Kanawha Conference Meet and again at regionals.

The state meet is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at Speidel Golf Course at Oglebay Park in Wheeling.

“I’m so excited to be back with the team,” said Hamilton, who gave birth to a girl at the beginning of the fall Athletic season. “I loved every second being at home with my new baby, but I was definitely cheering them on from home.

“It was hard being away from the program for so long, but I am really happy to be back.”

St. Marys joins an eight-team field in Class A, which includes Champion caliber Wahama and Wheeling Central. Gilmer County also qualified as a team.

The Blue Devils defeated Wheeling Central by three strokes to claim a regional win at Mingo Bottom Golf Club, while Wahama captured a regional located on its home course at Riverside Golf Club.

“When you narrow it down to three scorers, that makes it really tough,” Hamilton said. “Winning regionals was definitely a confidence booster going into states, but we definitely have our work cut out for us.”

The St. Marys Squad consists of Brayden Hall, Preston Lawhon, Trent Renner and Cole Darnold. Darnold transferred from Ritchie County in the offseason and emerged with the hottest sticks of late with a second-place showing twice in the span of eight days — first at the LKC and again at regionals.

“Before a match, I just remind myself golf is just a game,” Darnold said. “It’s not a job, so I just go out there and have some fun.”

Another eight individuals who were not members of Qualifying schools also joined the state tournament field. The local contingent includes Parkersburg Catholic’s Blake Lewis, Tyler Consolidated’s Mason Nichols, Ravenswood’s Kelan Lucas and Calhoun County’s Logan Bennett. Lewis is a four-time state qualifier and a medalist during his sophomore year.

“At Wheeling, you need to have great tee shots — that’s what is going to score big there,” said Lewis, who did not claim a spot on last year’s all-tournament team. “Knowing that, anything can happen. If I have a bad hole, I need to forget about it. That’s one thing I didn’t do last year.”

“As far as this year being redemption, yes it is. I just threw last year out the door. I can’t change what I did. It’s history. It’s already done. I’m excited and looking forward to getting back to the winner’s circle, hopefully.”

Nichols also is a senior. In contrast to Lewis, this year marks Nichols’ first trip to Wheeling for the postseason. He reversed course this year after missing by one slot of finding his way on the All-LKC Tournament Team. As a junior, he earned a spot on the All-LKC Team, but missed qualifying for the state meet.

Nichols credits his brother, Colby, as part of his support staff.

“Colby hangs out with me at the golf course — we are always playing together,” Mason said. “I’ll ask him to run down to the golf course with me, and he will say, ‘Sure. I don’t feel like playing all the holes you want to play, but I’ll ride along with you.’

“He is always there with me.”

In Class AA, LKC Player of the Year Emerson Simons from Roane County pursues her first all-tourney finish in four tries. She was medalist at regionals after shooting an 80.

“Emerson is definitely happy she qualified — she is pretty ecstatic,” Roane County Coach Jim “Bubba” Kendall said. Now it’s time for all-state selections. That’s what she is playing for.”

In Class AAA, Parkersburg junior Brielle Milhoan is a brand new participant to the event. Milhoan and Parkersburg South junior Parker Vannoy both shot 80 at regionals to secure the two individual slots for state.

“Brielle missed a 6-foot par putt on the 18th hole — she was a little bummed because her goal was to shoot in the 70s,” PHS Coach Vince Guice said. “When she came off the green, she had a good shot of going. It was almost certain. She was excited. Of course, she wanted the team to go for sure.

“With Brielle, there is no doubt she works hard at her game. She practices above and beyond. She’s played that course in Wheeling during the Callaway Tour and in the regular season. She loves that course.”

