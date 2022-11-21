St. Mary’s girls volleyball finish as Division 1 runner ups

St. Mary’s girls volleyball finish as Division 1 runner ups

St. Mary’s season hung in the balance in the final set of the CIF Division 1 girls’ volleyball NorCal Championship. The Rams Hosted the Branson Bulls, who hadn’t lost a playoff match since postseason play started and they were already up by two sets.

Senior outside hitter Audrey Arnaudo was leading the Rams offensively, racking up 15 kills. However, Arnaudo and the six other players to finish with Kills fell short and dropped the final set 25-20 and lost 3-0 to the Bulls.

“Their hearts were definitely in it, we just made a lot of uncharacteristic errors,” Garren Allala, St. Mary’s head Coach said. “It was a tough situation because they wanted it really badly and sometimes they were just pressing a little bit too much and were a little bit too anxious. Sometimes you put everything on the line and come up short.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button