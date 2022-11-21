St. Mary’s girls volleyball finish as Division 1 runner ups

St. Mary’s season hung in the balance in the final set of the CIF Division 1 girls’ volleyball NorCal Championship. The Rams Hosted the Branson Bulls, who hadn’t lost a playoff match since postseason play started and they were already up by two sets.

Senior outside hitter Audrey Arnaudo was leading the Rams offensively, racking up 15 kills. However, Arnaudo and the six other players to finish with Kills fell short and dropped the final set 25-20 and lost 3-0 to the Bulls.

“Their hearts were definitely in it, we just made a lot of uncharacteristic errors,” Garren Allala, St. Mary’s head Coach said. “It was a tough situation because they wanted it really badly and sometimes they were just pressing a little bit too much and were a little bit too anxious. Sometimes you put everything on the line and come up short.”

The feeling of coming up short didn’t wash over the Anthony Morelli Gym though. Following the loss, Allala’s team was recognized as the CIF runner-up team for Division I. This was the furthest St. Mary’s had made it since 2000 and it was that feeling of accomplishment that the team and fans felt after ending its season.

“We had a long season, I feel like coming into it we didn’t expect ourselves to do as well as we have done,” Ella Rishwain, senior setter and Captain said. “So I’m just really proud of everyone and I know we all have so much love for each other.”

After losing a bulk of its offense with Cambria Waites, St. Mary’s lead Attacker on offense, Rishwain wasn’t sure if they were gonna be able to fill in her shoes. Luckily for the Rams, it had a handful of big hitters who made them near unstoppable.

Five players ended the season with over 100 total kills, Arnaudo and junior outside hitter Keely Hummel surpassed 200 kills. Defensively, the only freshman, Eliana Williams led the charge as she finished the season with 77 total blocks.

“Being the only freshman was definitely an experience and one I will not forget,” Williams said. “I think the people that I played with made my year amazing. The upperclassmen always encouraged me, they’ve always let me know what I’m doing wrong and what I’m doing right, so that definitely helped.”

Williams and Rishwain both saw this year’s team as a special group because everyone bought into the program. According to Allala, the key to getting all 14 girls on the same page was the leadership of Captains Rishwain and junior libero Meghan Kagehiro.

“They’re kind of an extension of me, they’re very gritty, and they knew what our style of play was going to be this year, which is to care more, work more, and expect more,” Allala said. “They just come every day and hold the team to high standards and they make my job a lot easier.”

Rishwain and Kagehiro helped lead the Rams to a Tri-City Athletic League Championship going unscathed in league play as well as a playoff run that had them beating out Turlock, Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory, Clovis West, and Valley Christian.

The Rams close out their 2022-23 season with an overall record of 27-9 and a postseason run that they haven’t been able to do in over 20 years.

“I’m super proud of everybody,” Rishwain said. “ This has been by far my favorite team I’ve ever been on, in club and high school. I love these girls so much and I couldn’t have asked for a better last season.”