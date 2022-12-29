St. Mary’s County Spotlight on the Arts: Kate M. Sine

Our Spotlight on the Arts shines brightly is a local author Kate M. Sine!

We selected Kate as we had met her at a pop-up art event over the fall, and she mentioned the upcoming release of a new book scheduled for November 2022! As we were already familiar with her current work, we were beyond excited to hear of Kate’s pending plans and wanted to share a slice of her artistic journey.

How long have you been involved with participation in your art form?

I have been a Writer since I was about ten years old, but I have been actively involved in my current art forms for about three years now. I struggled with breaking the mold for a long time, unsure of how others would perceive my work and if my work was “good enough” or not.

I am grateful to share this part of myself with my audience. I think my younger self would be so excited to hear that I finally penned my stories and started to really go for my dream of being a published author.

What have been your past and/or present inspirations?

My inspiration has always been my grandfather, who was a writer and was always in the process of creating stories of his own. They taught me a wide variety of numerous skills while growing up off the Potomac, like catching fish, checking crab pots, and how to eat crepes. They also taught me how to refine and polish my writing.

My grandpa, Dr. John Sine, would give me tips like, “Katie, always have a Recorder on you; you never know when an idea will come along.”, or “The use of words is so important.” He was always excited to read my work, even if it was rough drafts. I am very grateful to have had him as my grandfather and am honored to be a writer because of him.

Do you have a favorite medium favorite aspect of what you do?

I really enjoy formatting my pieces onto Canva and pairing my work to pieces of art on social media to share a piece of Poetry to someone’s day. I enjoy making pieces people can relate to; no matter their age, background, or point in life, my Readers can find themselves immersed in my work. That is why I write for them.

I also design ceramic coffee mugs that feature not only quotes of poems, but puns I am excited about as well. I absolutely love animals and the past two mugs I have made say, “Oh Whale,” and my most recent one says, “This is my porpoise,” and features a Dolphin on the other side, do you get it?! A Dolphin is a porpoise!

What are a few of your other interests or occupations outside of your art, community volunteerism, or anything else that you would like to share with us?

I serve the community as a librarian in the town of La Plata and I love it. I enjoy giving book or movie recommendations to patrons as well as helping with computer issues and planning programs to engage the community to learn something new. I also write a blog where I post short stories and writing tips to help my fellow authors fight against Writer’s Block.

Thank you, Kate, for being a valued part of our artistic community, and congratulations on your new book!

To learn more about our Featured Artist follow the links below:

Instagram: @penname.katemsine

Substack: St. Sinjin

Twitter: @pennamekatem

TikTok: @pennykatem

Additional links of interest:

Rooted in Human (2021) – Paperback and Kindle – Amazon link

“What does it take to be human, and why does it hurt to have a soul? Rooted in Human is a collection of characters from Poems and stories, who are dealing with different aspects of life. In this book, you will meet Lady Death, a witch, a Scribe, a few mythological beings, and just normal people. Where are you rooted? Find your place in Kate M. Sine’s debut book.” (Illustrated by Lennon Gross.)

Captain Neuro (2022) – Paperback – Amazon link – Newly Released November 18th, 2022!

“Weave through the wavelengths of a neurodivergent mind through Captain Neuro, Kate M. Sine’s second anthology. Kate is a Writer based in Southern Maryland and has lived with ADD (attention deficit disorder) since middle school.

She has strewn poetry, pictures, and stories together in the hopes that the Reader gets a glimpse of her mind and her imaginings.

Is it random? Of course, but so is she.”