St. Mary’s County Spotlight on the Arts: David W. Cook

Our Spotlight on the Arts shines brightly on David W. Cook: award-winning tenor, recitalist, and philosopher! David shares his childhood journey to Jamaica, moving to Maryland, graduating from Frostburg State University, and settling in Southern Maryland. His musical performances have included Operas, recitals, and concerts in the United States, Canada, Italy, Switzerland, and more!

How long have you been involved with participation in your art form?

I always Sang since when I was a young child living in Jamaica. At church on Sundays, I always had such deep Joy being able to sing hymns with my grandmother. I felt much Gratitude when others complimented me on my voice; I never imagined that I would one day become a professional singer!

For many years I wanted to be an English teacher, and some years later, I wanted to be the Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court, ha! It wasn’t until I started my vocal training when I was around 15 that I realized I could become a true singer and artist.

What have been your past and present inspirations?

I had the honor and great opportunity to work with one of the world’s Greatest vocal pedagogues – the late Betti McDonald. Learning her Philosophy and Teachings revolving around not only the anatomy and training of the Classical voice but also that of the upbringing of a singer as a whole person molded me into becoming the man I am today. I am grateful to Betti for believing in me when sometimes I didn’t believe in myself.

My inspirations changed as I moved through different periods of my life. For many years I was deeply inspired by Renee Fleming, the great American Soprano; Renee’s singing always felt like a comfort to me, especially in my early artistic years. I relied heavily on her beautiful bel canto voice, which felt like a warm embrace when discouraged.

Later on, I gravitated towards Maria Callas, the great Greek Soprano. Callas always held much perseverance among the odds and tenacity to stay the course when it would have been much easier to give up at times. There is a very real notion of how difficult it can be to be an artist – one who is serious, hones the craft, and is dedicated to a lifelong journey filled with challenges and even rejections. At a time when I was less secure in myself, I often leaned to Callas’ singing and her inspiring interviews as a light to my periodic dark tunnels.

I ultimately branched away from Soprano Singers to Tenors, notably the great Luciano Pavarotti. Luciano was always a prominent figure in my life; if not for him, I don’t think I would have become an opera singer. I listened to Luciano in my adolescence, when I was just dreaming of what my life could be. As my training intensified over the years, he became almost like a teacher to me; I listened, watched, and felt his great expression of emotions, becoming engrossed in learning as much as possible.

Do you have a favorite style or another similar aspect of what you do?

I like to imagine that singing is like a canvas, in the idea that I, the performer, am painting with my phrasing and expressions. I spend a great deal of time finding music that speaks to me and selecting arrangements and Composers that move me. This helps me to embrace the idea of ​​being a vessel of expression. Being a singer, a vessel in this sense requires a lot of the individual – care and gentleness, great honesty, empathy, and a sense of selflessness of giving outwardly, be it happiness, joy, empathy, balm, and/or peace.

I take great pride in my feelings of responsibility for this great obligation in the sharing of my gifts; this is a focal point of my mission as an artist.

What are a few of your other interests or occupations outside of your art that you would like to share with us?

Not only am I a proud America, but I am also a very proud Marylander, although I did not have a connection to Southern Maryland until relatively recently. My wife, Pateley, the Director of Choral Arts at Esperanza Middle, accepted the teaching position shortly after we finished our studies at Frostburg State University almost five years ago. I am so grateful that we decided to move to this area – I have felt very much at home and love our community.

Pateley and I are also the Directors of the Theater Program at Esperanza Middle; this medium has brought my life great Joy in fostering a welcoming, professional, and deeply personal program offering guidance, coaching, and training of the youth through theater.

I also love to cook and host! I started a new series recently called “Cooking with Maestro Cook!” – cooking has been and continues to be very therapeutic. Equally, I enjoy hosting friends and family and sharing love, joy, friendship, laughter, togetherness, and good food and beverages! Cheers to late nights filled with all the Gaiety and Joy of these festive gatherings!

Life, like singing, is an ever-ending journey of mastery. —David W. Cook

Thank you, David, for sharing your stories with us and being a valued part of our artistic community; we look forward to seeing you soon!

