St. Mary’s College Men’s Soccer Snaps Skid at Penn State Berks

READING, Pa. – Juniors Casey Cruz (Great Mills, Md./Leonardtown) and Lucca Mazzola (Pasadena, Md./Spalding) scored eight minutes apart to keep the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team undefeated in United East Conference action Saturday afternoon (Oct. 22). St. Mary’s College (10-3-4, 7-0-0 UEC) put up two second-half goals for a 2-0 league road win over Penn State Berks (5-10-1, 3-4-0 UEC ).

With the win, the Seahawks lock up the No. 1 seed in the upcoming 2022 United East Conference Championship Tournament and will host the four-team tournament on November 5-6. This marks the first time in program history that St. Mary’s will enter a conference tournament as the top seed.

How It Happened

The first half witnessed an evenly played game with each side taking five shots and the respective defensive units doing their part to keep each other off the scoreboard.

Junior goalie Matthew Kopsidas (Rockville, Md./TS Wootton) was called upon to make three first-half saves while Berks keeper Ethan Brazier came up with two.

St. Mary's cranked up the intensity in the second half, outshooting the Nittany Lions, 11-3.

The Seahawks finally broke through at 62:42 when Cruz found the back of the net for his fourth goal of the season with senior forward Zack Glime (Annapolis, Md./Key) and junior midfielder Luke Duswalt (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) assisting on the goal.

St. Mary's maintained the pressure on Brazier and the Berks defensive line and added another one in the 71st as Mazzola found the left corner of the goal for his third of the year off an assist from junior defender of Cooper Clenden (Bethesda, Md./Bethesda-Chevy Chase).

Following the Seahawks' second goal, the game became quite chippy with six yellow cards awarded over an eight-minute span.

Each team had a scoring opportunity in the final minute of the game, but each keeper was up to the task.

Casey Cruz vs. Rutgers-Newark (9/11/22)

Credit: Bill Wood

Inside the Box Score

St. Mary’s doubled up the Nittany Lions in shots, 16-8, while posting an 8-2 margin in corner kicks.

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

Kopsidas finished the game with five saves in his fourth start of the season for his second clean sheet of the season.

St. Mary’s dropped down to fourth in this week’s United Soccer Coaches Region IV poll.

The Seahawks are now 2-0 all-time against Berks, having outscored the Nittany Lions, 7-1, in those two contests.

Penn State Berks Game Notes

Brazier ended the game with six stops as Berks had its two-game win streak snapped.

Up Next for the Seahawks