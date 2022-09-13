St. Mary’s-Brophy Prep football to unite on field to Honor Tim Sanford

Tim Sanford had a place in his heart at Phoenix St. Mary’s, where he played on a couple of state championship football teams in the 1960s. And at Phoenix Brophy Prep, where he led the Broncos as head coach to a couple of state Finals in the 1990s.

So, when the Knights and Broncos meet Thursday night at Phoenix Central, the pregame focus will be on Sanford, who gave so much to both schools. Sanford died on April 29 at age 69.

Ginger Sanford, Tim’s widow, will take part in the pregame coin flip. There will be family and former Sanford players and teammates on hand as one of the best big-school rivalries takes place.

Last week, Brophy Prep Coach Jason Jewell talked to St. Mary’s Coach Jose Lucero about what they had planned. Lucero was all aboard.

Both teams will circle around at midfield before the game for a prayer.

Brophy has put Sanford’s initials, TS, on the back of his helmets.

A

“It’s important for us and our community,” Jewell said. “It’s a big deal.”

Last year, before the Broncos and Knights reunited the rivalry, Sanford talked to the Brophy player. They attended most of Brophy’s games last season.

Sanford and Pat Farrell were friends and teammates on the football field in the 1960s when they played for the Knights.

Sanford went on to play football at Northern Arizona. Farrell put St. Mary’s football back on the map in the 1980s as head coach when he led the Knights to back-to-back big-school state titles and again in 1991 and ’95, before the landscape changed.

Tim Sanford, Brophy Prep football Coach from 1985-2002, died on April 29, 2022.

Sanford had many a rivalry game as head coach at Brophy, while Farrell was leading his alma mater. They took the Broncos to the state championship games in 1996 and ’98, the latter of which still ranks among the Greatest all-time Arizona high school football state championship games, a thriller won by Phoenix Desert Vista 38-31.

This is the 57th meeting in the rivalry between St. Mary’s and Brophy Prep. The first time they met was in 1959, a 20-18 Brophy win.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button