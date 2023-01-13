BISMARCK, ND (KFYR) – For every team near the top of the conference standings, another team is trying to replace them. St. Mary’s boys basketball falls into the latter category, but lack of effort is NOT the reason why.

Before this season started, St. Mary’s boys basketball team was picked to finish 2nd to last in the pre-season WDA poll. The Saints plan to measure success in their own way.

Coach BJ Etzold: “You know, I think we have some high expectations for ourselves. I think we feel like we can come out and compete with anybody. It’s just a matter of making sure that we make sure we do the little things really well and understand that our margin for error is maybe a little smaller than other teams, but I can’t ask for anything more on the attitude with our kids and how close they are and how they get along on and off the court.”

The close bond within this team is celebrated by both players and coaches. It’s been difficult without a particular piece.

BJ Etzold: “You know, we have six Seniors and one of them we’re hoping he’s coming back in the next week. Matthew Selensky, he played a pretty big role for us on varsity last year off the bench and he had fractured his humerus the second day of practice and so he’ll make a big difference for us coming back.”

Jackson Ross: “I just can’t wait for Matt Selensky to get back. They open so much up for us on offense. It was unfortunate what happened but for him to come back and finish his senior year it will be great.”

With one win in eight games, this hasn’t quite been the season the Saints had hoped for. A lot of that is due to how difficult the Western Dakota Association is.

Jackson Ross: “Yeah, there’s some good teams no doubt. Century and Minot they’re really big, and BHS with their press is always going to be really good so you just got to go out every night and compete and put it all out on the floor. That’s all you really can do.”

BJ Etzold: “It is extremely tough to win in the WDA. We have a lot of new varsity experience this year, so some of these guys are finding out for the first time what it’s like to compete at the varsity level in the Western Dakota Association.”

The Saints look to get their second win of the season as they host Belcourt tonight.

