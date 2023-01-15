St. Mary’s at San Francisco: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

St. Mary’s is having a great season with a 15-4 record, but the Gaels are going on the road to play San Francisco late Saturday night. This is essentially uncharted territory for the Gaels as they have only played one other game on the road this season. They are 1-0 away from home but this still presents a different challenge. While San Francisco has lost four of its last five games, the Dons are still 7-3 at home. The Gaels beat Loyola Marymount 76-62 in their last game. St. Mary’s dominated on defense in the first half, only allowing 21 points. While the Gaels may have let up on defense a bit in the second half, that wasn’t the case for St. Mary’s offense matching Loyola Marymount’s 42 points. St. Mary’s was led by Aidan Mahaney who scored 25 points. The win was the Gaels’ sixth in a row.

How to Watch St. Mary’s at San Francisco in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2023

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

San Francisco dropped a very close and high-scoring game against Portland 92-87 in its last game.

Khalil Shabazz was exceptional and a bright spot for the Dons leading the team with 25 points. Shabazz made program history in the game to become the all-time leader in Threes with 252. If the Dons can score as they did against Portland, they have a great chance at pulling off this upset.

