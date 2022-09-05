St. Mary’s Arts Council’s “Meet the Makers”: Melanie Dyson of Apple Mill

Welcome to our “Monthly Mini Feature”, we are highlighting different local artisans and Crafters who have been busy imagining, creating, dreaming, and doing!

Our Maker of the Month for September 2022 is Melanie Dyson of Apple Mill!

Our Featured Maker is best known for her laser engraved giftware, custom etched cutting boards, unique glassware, bottle openers, engraved wooden spoons, and so much more!

Melanie holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) where she majored in Illustration and concentrated in Graphic Design and Book Arts.

It was there that she was first introduced to laser engraver technology and completely fell in love with it!

Melanie even centered her senior thesis around the laser machine with a focus on creating wearable art.

After graduation and with support from her family, Dyson found a way to purchase her own professional-grade laser in 2014 and has been working with it ever since.

After experimenting with a wide variety of different materials, our featured artist found that she liked the creation of functional art (cutting boards, glassware, etc.) the best.

A big goal from the beginning was to make sure that her items were affordable for everyone. Most pieces range from $3-$30. Everything is engraved by Melanie herself at her local studio and most of her designs are inspired by her longtime home in St. Mary’s County.

When not busy engraving Melanie can be found working at her family’s hardware store, Dyson Building Center.

Thank you Melanie for being an important part of our artistic community, we love your creativity and dedication to paying tribute to landmarks and favorite items of our local area!

Fun fact from Melanie: “The Shepherd’s Old Field Market, where I have a large display, used to be Leonardtown Building and Supply Company which was owned by my Grandfather, Jim Miedzinski, and his brother, Bob Miedzinski. It’s awesome that it has been transformed into something new and I am excited to be there!”

