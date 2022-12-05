St. Louis 6th Grade Boys Basketball – WRBI Radio

The St. Louis 6th Grade Boys Basketball team won the St. Louis Tournament this Saturday.

The first game saw the Cardinals defeat St. Michaels 30-18. The Cardinals came out strong behind Cam Anderson and Luke Richardson who had 5 points and 4 points respectively. This led St. Louis to a 13-4 Halftime advantage. The 2nd half was fueled by 8 more points from Cam Anderson and a three-pointer from Hunter Young to secure the win. Cam Anderson finished with 13 points, Hunter Young with 7 points, Luke Richardson with 6 points, and Ryan McGuire with 3 points.

The second game saw the Cardinals take on Milan in the championship. This time it was good defense and a strong first half by Luke Richardson that shot the Cardinals out to a 19-4 Halftime lead. Luke had 11 first-half points. In the second half, the Cardinals were able to keep their defensive pressure and cruise to a 27-11 Championship. Luke Richardson finished with 15 points, Cam Anderson added 8, and Hunter Young scored 4 points.

It was a great Saturday of basketball. I am extremely proud of the kids as they played hard from tip to final buzzer. Thank you to all the parents and fans who came out to support us as well.

Submitted by the school’s Athletic department.