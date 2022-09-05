St. Lawrence Central Girls’ Soccer hoping to clinch Class C Championships

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) – We continue our previews of area high school teams getting ready for the upcoming season by heading up north to preview the St. Lawrence Larries Girls’ Soccer Team, a club looking to make it to the Section 10 Championship game this season.

Coach Jenna Chamberlain’s team finished the 2021 season with a 7-9 overall record and lost in the Section 10 Class C Semifinals.

With a number of players back from last year’s team, Chamberlain has high hopes for this group as they head into the 2022 season.

“Well, it’s every coach’s dream, you know, to have 11 returners. I have some good depth. It’s probably my highest number since I’ve been the varsity coach at Brasher, 20 total. Things are looking good so far, we’ve been working hard,” said Chamberlain.

The numbers are deceiving from last season for the Larries.

Despite finishing under 500, St. Lawrence Central outscored their opponents 36 to 25 and lost 5 of their games by just 1 goal.

With 11 Seniors on the team and the experience of last year as a motivating factor, the players on the team feel they have all the right ingredients to make it to the Section 10 Class C Championship game this season.

“Our highest expectation is probably to make it to the Class C Championship game. It’s one of our top goals. It’s been our top goal for a few years now, and I really think that this team honestly can make it that far. Like I said, I think we have a lot of potential and I’m excited to see where the season takes us,” said Brionna Foster.

“I am really excited for this year. Like Brionna said, there’s a lot of potential and everyone comes to practice focused and willing to learn. I think by the end of the season we’ll have a lot of improvement and I’m excited to see where that takes us,” said Hannah Agans.

“No real expectations. Obviously every year we try to go Class C, but we’re gonna go as far as we can, no limit on it. Just as hard as we can and keep going until we’re out,” said Rylee Daoust.

Entering her 6th season as varsity coach, Chamberlain is pleased with the growth of the program and feels the Larrys are set to compete with the best of the best in the Northern Athletic Conference for years to come.

“The program is definitely moving in the right direction. We have a lot of numbers. Modified looks real good. Unfortunately, we’re only modified varsity level, but our numbers are great. We compete with the swim program at school, so for a small school to be able to field 2 fall sports with great numbers is awesome,” said Chamberlain.

In Women’s college soccer from Canton, the Lady Saints of St. Lawrence are looking to remain perfect as they host SUNY Potsdam.

In the 2nd half, there was no score when Hope Donoghue dented the back of the net: Lady Saints are on top 1-0.

Just under 4 minutes later, its Kaitlyn Barton with the long blast that connects, increasing the St. Lawrence lead to 2-0.

2 minutes later, Grace Mochnal tickles twine as the Lady Saints increase their lead to 3-0.

A little over a minute later, Meredith Donahue goes top shelf for the tally: 4-0 St. Lawrence.

Then it’s Tyler Potter with the header: 5-0.

St. Lawrence goes on to beat SUNY Potsdam 7-0.

Saturday night at the Dome, Syracuse opened some eyes with a new look offense and a stingy defense, beating Louisville 31-7 to move to 1-0 on the season and 1-0 in ACC play.

Heisman candidate Sean Tucker rushed for 98 yards and scored two touchdowns, one on a 55-yard catch-and-run, quarterback Garrett Shrader threw for two scores and ran for another.

Shrader finished 18 of 25 passing for 237 yards. A marked improvement from last season. And Tucker had 98 yards rushing and 85 yards receiving.

The Orange defense was also solid, forcing 3 Louisville turnovers.

A strong start to the season for the Orange.

“It reminded me of the good old days and it also told me that we need more. There was a lot of people in there, but it wasn’t a full house. Someone told me, ‘Well, if you win, they will come.’ Well, we won. I’ll be looking to see you real soon,” said Coach Dino Babers.

“I mean, I thought we played complimentary football. We obviously got a good running back and do a lot of good stuff in the run game. We started off early, complimenting that with a little play action stuff and got some hits. Then, eventually we got to the point where we could just throw the ball and try to get them into some zone coverage and that opened everything else up. Also, getting a lot of turnovers, talking about the defense, it’s hard to win with 3 turnovers. They did a great job giving us the ball back and that just gave us 3 more opportunities,” said quarterback Garrett Shrader.

