The All City Classic high school basketball showcase at Neumann Goretti High School on Sunday Featured a series of games between prospects of varying ages from New York and Philadelphia. All three of the highly touted prospects of St. Joseph’s University’s class of 2023 men’s basketball recruits played in the game for seniors.

Guard Xzayvier Brown and forwards Shawn Simmons and Anthony Finkley all played on the Philadelphia team, which lost to the New York prospects 86-83. It was a game in which Philadelphia trailed by double digits for a large portion before making a late comeback to threaten to win.

There is a lot of buzz surrounding these future Hawks. They currently make up the Atlantic 10’s best recruiting class and the nation’s 24th best.

All three players are Philadelphia natives, with Brown and Finkley playing for Roman Catholic High School. Simmons, who plays for Hillcrest Prep in Arizona, said they want to make it fun for Philadelphia recruits to stay in the city for college.

“You don’t have to go anywhere to make it to the league.” Simmons said. “Its all about this city.”

It will likely be a couple of years before the true impact of this highly touted class is felt on Hawk Hill, but according to Brown, the next step in bringing St. Joe’s back to prominence is to attract local players in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes.

“We want to make it cool to play in Philadelphia again.”

Despite the loss, the future Hawks showed flashes of why, according to 247Sports, they are all three-star prospects, as the trio played a big role in Philadelphia’s rally. With around six minutes left in the second half, Brown found a wide open Finkley for a three to draw within five of New York. Three and a half minutes later, Finkley drilled another three to bring the game within two. He then came up with a Steal and scored just 30 seconds later to tie the game at 81 with under two minutes to play.

The Chemistry between the three flashed multiple times throughout the contest, as Brown and Finkley both Frequently were able to find Simmons near the rim with excellent passes. Simmons finished those opportunities with authority.

Their connection may have been helped by the fact that the trio recently visited campus together. According to Brown, it was a positive experience.

“This last visit, it was all three of us,” Brown said. “It was the first time all three of us hung out and we got the chance to hang out with the team and the people we want to be with over the next four years.”

Simmons said that this visit felt more like an official one than the last one they took, and they actually felt like students at St. Joe’s for the two days they were on campus.

“It was cool seeing how it’s going to be once we finally get there,” Simmons said. “Vibing with the team, watching practices, we’re all really excited.”

There are already visible signs of a close tie being formed between the trio. Just before tip off, Brown and Simmons were Laughing and smiling together, and when Brown and Youssouf Singare of the New York team exchanged words following a physical play, Simmons came over and took his future teammate away from the situation.

According to Brown, the history associated with the St. Joe’s program is a significant reason why he chose to stay local.

“I heard all the stories about St. Joe’s being good when they were No. 1 in the country with Jameer [Nelson],” Brown said. “I just feel like us three, we can help get [the team] in the right direction.”

Finkley also said they can help move the program forward, although it won’t all come at once.

“Just take it one day at a time,” Finkley said. “Just keep working.”